MTV’s Teen Mom franchise has another budding rap star! Inspired by Teen Mom hip hop pioneers like N.I.C.K. B (aka Nerd In A Cool Kid’s Body, aka Jo Rivera), Debz OG (aka Debra Danielsen), Andrew Lewis (aka Jace’s dad), BarBadBreed (aka Bariki Smith) and Mackenzie McKee, Jade Cline’s on-again, off-again boo thang Sean Austin has just dropped a hot diss track under his Scrabble-friendly rap alter ego, Svnsxx!
[I’m not a huge fan of the vowel-averse Svnsxx moniker, so I’m going to refer to him as Seanye West, or just “Seanye” for short.]
Seanye’s new song is titled “Toxic,” and it certainly seems to be aimed at his reality star baby mama, Jade. He repeatedly laments in the chorus:
Not your type at all
No I’m really not your type at all
Really not your type at all
Seanye later ramps up the rhyming tempo for this furious lyrical flurry:
Said that I’m a loser
Drugged up user
Makin’ music’s all I do
B*tch confusin’
I’ve been through it
I won’t do this sh*t with you
At least I think those are the words. You can judge for yourself by listening to the full track below. I believe another rapper kicks off the track right after the ballin’ Casio keyboard intro. Seanye starts spittin’ at roughly the 45-second mark:
Jade Cline has been spending her time renovating a small camper this week, and we didn’t want to take her away from that. So, we got Jade’s reaction to Sean’s new song from an episode of Teen Mom 2:
What do you think of Seanye’s new track? How does it compare to the amazing oeuvre of tunes from his musically inclined Teen Mom cohorts? Join the conversation on Instagram:
If you need a refresher on all the Teen Mom music tracks over the years, including Farrah Abraham’s album(s) and more, be sure to check out our list!
#TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant dad @BarikiSmithMTV drops rap song "How You Steppin" https://t.co/L3Vx4h0gTg Give #BarBadBreed's song a listen! PLUS, check out our list of every song ever released by the moms, dads & grandparents of the Teen Mom franchise!
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 10, 2018
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com