Super Sized Salon Jamie Lopez memorial service details

Friends of Super Sized Salon star, and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder, Jamie Lopez have organized a celebration of life event in honor of Jamie, who passed away on December 17.
“Please join us as we celebrate the life of our Queen, Ms. Jamie Lopez,” the Babydoll Beauty Couture Instagram page announced moments ago. “The life celebration will take place on January 14, 2023, between the hours of 1pm and 4pm Pacific time.”
In a bit of a surprise, the event will not be in Las Vegas, where Jamie lived and worked, but in California. “It will be held at Club Bleu (On the XO side), at 14160 Beach Blvd, Westminster, California, 92683,” the announcement revealed.
As you might have guessed, organizers are hoping for a colorful event that Jamie would have been proud of. “Please arrive early and in your best Pink and White attire, as we know Jamie would have it.”
“This memorial will be open to the public, and to all who loved Jamie,” the announcement continued. “We look forward to seeing you all there. Sincerely, Team Jamie.”
Here is the full announcement from @babydollbeautycouture:
Jamie Lopez’s New Salon Was Finished
Jamie’s passing at just 37 years old is made more tragic by the fact that she had just finished construction on a new salon two days before she died.
“Construction of her new salon was set in motion when rent on Jamie’s OG place from [Super Sized Salon] Season 1 was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic,” TMZ reports. “She made the decision to build her own, but that pushed the production of Season 2 back by 4 months.”
Sources told TMZ that construction on the new salon finished on December 15, including placement of the “Babydoll Beauty Couture by Jamie Lopez” sign. Jamie was taken to the hospital on December 16 and passed away on December 17 — reportedly from heart complications.
“The plan is to go forward with the opening, once the building passes inspection,” TMZ adds. It’s unknown if producers are still moving forward with a second season of Super Sized Salon in honor of Jamie.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com