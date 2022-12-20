SUPER SIZED SALON Jamie Lopez has died at the age of 37

Super Sized Salon star, and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder, Jamie Lopez has died — reportedly from heart complications.
The official announcement about Jamie’s passing came via the Babydoll Beauty Couture Instagram page on Monday. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” the announcement begins.
Here’s the photo gallery shared by the page, followed by the rest of the statement:
We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.
We’d like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time.
Sincerely,
– Team Jamie
There isn’t much information available as to how Jamie Lopez died, but TMZ spoke with sources close to her who revealed that Jamie had “been hospitalized in Las Vegas and died over the weekend as a result of heart complications.”
As Super Sized Salon viewers are aware, Jamie has been very open about her health issues. Her weight reached a high of 846 pounds, and she was housebound for two years before managing to lose 400 pounds with the help of exercise and a keto diet.
It’s also revealed on the show that Jamie had to have physical therapy and rehab to learn how to walk again after her weight loss.
Baby Doll Beauty Couture was first opened in 2017, but it soon had to change locations because of death threats and vandalism. Jamie’s weight gain and the resulting immobilization, combined with the COVID pandemic, resulted in the salon being closed for a period of time. Super Sized Salon Season 1 documented the process of re-opening the salon, which Jamie had completely redesigned on her phone while housebound.
TMZ’s sources reveal that Jamie was just about to start filming for Super Sized Salon Season 2 when she died.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com