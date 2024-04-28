SUMMER HOUSE MARTHAS VINEYARD Jordan Emanuel’s potato-themed lifestyle brand Club Potêt

Summer House Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel has launched a potato-themed lifestyle brand called Club Potêt. There’s merch and more available now, leading up to a soon-to-be released interview series Couch Potato.
Jordan Emanuel
Jordan Emanuel, 32, is a Bravo reality star who has participated in both Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and its spin-off series Winter House. Winter House brings together stars from SHMV as well as the original Summer House and Southern Charm.
Move over Ciara Miller, there’s a new supermodel on the block. Jordan Emanual has held the title of both Playboy’s 2019 Playmate of the Year and Miss Black America New York.
While she bills herself as a model, DJ, entrepreneur and TV personality, the craziest thing about her may be the most interesting yet: Emanuel considers herself a “potato enthusiast” (so much so that it’s in her Instagram bio!)
Club Potêt
The natural question on everyone’s minds is: why potatoes? Well, Emanual has an answer that makes a lot of sense once you think about it:
Club Potêt stems directly from my love of potatoes, obviously. I wanted to create a brand where I could fuse together fashion, food, and media, something that can bring people together. I think Club Potêt is exactly that, creating a community that’s connecting over their mutual love.
The official Club Potêt website has launched with a tropical yet moody vibe setting the stage for her upcoming editorial site that will launch this summer. (Couch Potato, the upcoming interview series where Jordan interviews guests in a chill environment, will include potato snacks.)
Currently available at Club Potêt are 4 different styles of merch including:
- Club Potêt Dad Hat $30.00
- Brunch A$$ Girl Dad Hot $35.00
- Brunch by Club Potêt Long Sleeve Crewneck $40.00
- Brunch by Club Potêt White Tee $30.00
Jordan clearly knows what it takes to look good having starred in campaigns for Cover Girl and Rimmel London. We’re specifically obsessed with the designs on the back of the shirts because they feature the cutest little sketches of brunch food (Hashbrowns included…)
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is currently airing on Bravo Sundays 9/8c
