The women of Southern Charm celebrate TWO cast member’s pregnancies

The women of Southern Charm are coming together to celebrate two different cast member’s pregnancies. See who turned up for Danni Baird’s baby shower, and who from the cast is well-wishing new mom Chelsea Meissner…
Danni Baird Chelsea Meissner
There are two women who previously starred on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm who are expecting babies. Chelsea Meissner and Danni Baird are both soon becoming mothers for the first time.
Chelsea Meissner, 38, was on the show from seasons 5 and 6. Meissner was the girlfriend of Austen Kroll until they pair broke up in July 2017. Chelsea left the show and has since appeared on the series Why Did I Buy This House? on HGTV.
Danni Baird, 39, was a staple on Southern Charm for its first 7 seasons. Baird shared her life from 2014-2021 and has maintained a career in the arts after appearing on reality tv. You can see her work at https://dannibairddesigns.com/.
Southern Charm pregnancies
The women of Southern Charm are turning out for their fellow cast members. This past weekend, Danni Baird celebrated her baby shower. Baird is pregnant with her first child with beau Nicholas Volz.
In the photo posted to Instagram stories we see that Charmers Naomie Olindo and Leva Bonaparte were in attendance for the shower. The mother-to-be wore an angelic white dress while her past cast mates both rocked stripes.
Next, Olindo and another popular Southern Charm alum shared in the happy milestone with Chelsea Meissner. Cameran Eubanks Wimberly gripped Chelsea’s baby bump and posed for an adorable photo.
Chelsea Meissner is has had her baby, but Baird is still expecting. We extend our congratulations to both ladies!
