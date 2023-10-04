SISTER WIVES Robyn BASHES Christine ‘What she’s done has messed Kody up!’

Robyn Brown from Sister Wives is coming out swinging, accusing Christine of “destroying Kody’s past.”
Sister Wives
Sister Wives is a TLC reality show that follows the Brown family who are famous for practicing polygamy. Kody Brown had 4 wives when the series began: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.
Since 2010 we have seen the Brown family go through many ups and downs, including moves from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada and then again from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.
Christine Leaves Kody
Unfortunately for the Browns their family is dissolving. Robyn Brown is the last remaining wife to stay by Kody’s side.
Meri, Janelle and Christine have all gone their separate ways… and the general consensus is that the now monogamist Kody and Robyn will not add another sister wife.
The first to leave Kody officially was “third wife” Christine, who could never get over the fact that she believed he favored Robyn. Christine wasn’t single for long though… after 4 months of dating a new suitor, Brown got engaged to boyfriend David Woolley.
Robyn strikes back
For the first time we see one of the Sister Wives have a big negative reaction to Christine’s decision. For the most part, Janelle has been super supportive and Meri has disengaged, but leave it to Robyn to blow the lid off the situation…
In the clip below, Kody’s last remaining wife digs in to Christine and BLASTS Kody’s ex to Meri.
In the above video from the series you can hear Robyn’s shocking remarks:
What Christine has done has messed him up. He doesn’t want to admit it but its the truth. Christine totally just destroyed his past– like what he thought was a functional situation she basically said it was horrible every single minute of every single day type of thing. Stories upon stories of all of the things she was going through – and not about you and Janelle as much as him.
What do you think of Robyn’s assessment of the situation? Is she being a bully towards Christine or just venting the truth?
