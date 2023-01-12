Workaholics movie CANCELLED by Paramount+ 5 weeks before filming, cast reacts

Workaholics fans are ‘butt-hurt’ to find out that the movie version of the beloved Comedy Central series has been cancelled.
Set to begin filming in 5 weeks, the crew of Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck face an uncertain future as Paramount+ axes their brand for “not fitting into their new global strategy.”
Paramount+ cancelled Workaholics movie
Workaholics ran for seven seasons between 2011-2017.
Vulture first reported in 2021 that a movie version of the comedy series would follow “what it’s like to work through the pandemic.”
Reports claimed that a Spring 2023 would be the start date for production. Unfortunately just 5 weeks before filming was to begin, Paramount+ cancelled the whole thing.
Adam DeVine reacts
Creator of Workaholics Adam DeVine has publicly expressed his disappointment in the film being cancelled.
On Instagram, the comedian and Bumper in Berlin star made the following post:
Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us we don’t fit their new “global” strategy…We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else. Tomorrow tune into our podcast @podimportant to hear us talk about it. As always, take it sleazy, and I’m out. -Demamp
This is Important
🚨 NEW EPISODE 🚨 Today, this is what’s important: Flooding houses, the Workaholics movie, kava root, improv television shows, rotisserie chicken, Adam’s groin, cold plunges, Elizabeth Holmes, and more. https://t.co/MPtvxHoVUx@ders808 @UncleBlazer @kylenewacheck @ADAMDEVINE pic.twitter.com/56Fzkoifd2
— This Is Important Podcast (@podimportant) January 10, 2023
This is Important has recorded 118 episodes full of banter between the four original creators of Workaholics.
As quoted in the above Instagram post, Adam DeVine says they are “out to other streamers.” Looks like fans may (eventually) get the movie they want. Tight butthole!
