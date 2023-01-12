There is already A LOT of buzz about TLC’s newest reality series Milf Manor, which may or may not have been inspired by Jack Donaghy’s Milf Island from an episode of the NBC sitcom 30 Rock almost 15 years ago.
In case you missed the initial announcement in December, here is the network’s press release and the Milf Manor preview trailer:
From cities all across the country, eight confident and strong-minded women leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination in TLC’s brand-new, love and relationship dating series, MILF MANOR. Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice. Ranging from 40 to 60 years young, this vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age. However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door. MILF MANOR premieres on Sunday, January 15th at 10PM ET/PT on TLC and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.
Set in an exquisite location along the beautiful beaches of Mexico, not everything is fun and games as these women get serious. Tensions run high when eight women and eight young hunks come together to find love. The women include a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day, just to name a few. Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor. Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block? Chemistry, jealousy and top-notch drama keep it steamy in the manor.
Milf Manor Cast Full Names, Photos, Instagram Links
To help viewers keep up with all the inevitable Cougarpalooza drama on Milf Manor, we’ve put together information on all eight ladies from Season 1. The information includes names, ages, photos and brief bios for each. We’ve also started compiling last names and Instagram links and will continue to update this post as we find out more!
I did want to note that April (not April Jayne) was left off the official cast photo that was used at the top of this post. April also did not have an official cast photo, merely a screen shot from the trailer. I do not know if this is some sort of spoiler indicating that April left the Manor early, or perhaps she was simply unable to attend the photo shoot?
Speaking of April, we will go through the cast profiles alphabetically, starting with her!
APRIL MARIE WATSON
Instagram: @aprilmarie78
44-year-old April is an insurance representative and an event planner in Detroit, Michigan. She has been divorced for 4 years and has reluctantly dated a little. She’s a workaholic with a strong personality which tends to get in the way of her dating life.
APRIL JAYNE
Instagram: @aprils_dreams
60-year-old April, a former heavy metal video vixen, lives in Los Angeles and is now a personal trainer. Last year she was engaged, however her fiancé tragically passed away, and April hasn’t dated anyone since then.
Additional information: Jayne appears to be April’s actual married last name and not a middle name. She is a voice over actor and the lead singer in the band April Jayne and the Players. She looks to have three sons named Miles, Keelin and Gabriel.
Here’s is April Jayne’s “About Me” from her website:
April is an actor, model, singer and personal trainer.
She toured the US with her hot top single, “The bigger they come, the harder they fall”, earlier in her career.
She has also appeared in several tv shows, commercials, music videos and has graced the cover of fitness and swimwear magazines.
April loves performing with her band, April Jayne And The Players. April also enjoys hiking, traveling and spending time with her sons.
Guiding others to live their best life through diet, fitness and meditation has always been one of April’s passions and continues to be April’s mission….
You can follow April’s creative endeavors @aprils_dreams on IG
CHARLENE
Instagram:
Originally from New Jersey, 46-year-old Charlene moved to LA for a fresh start. She works in the hospitality industry and her favorite thing to do is to sit at the beach and tan. Exiting a toxic marriage, she is ready to date younger and have a good time.
KELLE MORTENSEN
Instagram: @discomammi
51-year-old Kelle lives in Orange County and works as a real estate broker and a wellness/fitness coach. She is a mother of 6 kids and is extremely fit. She has tried her hand at love and can’t believe she is single.
From the “About Us” section of Kelle’s website:
My name is Kelle Mortensen, also known as Disco Mammi. I am the proud mother of 6 kids and always ready to take on the world! I work hard in fitness and love health and wellness products.
…I’m fun, positive, uplifting, and don’t miss a beat! You may catch me at the gym or hiking 5-6 days a week to stay in this positive energetic mindset. It’s an amazing way to manifest and create the most amazing positive things life offers.
If you want a positive vibe, you will find it here.
Come in. Take a look and become part of a modern life—styled.
POLA
Instagram:
Pola is originally from Mexico but now lives in Miami where she and her family own a gym. Her first language is Spanish, which she prefers to converse in. She is extremely active and has been single for 9 years.
SHANNAN DIGGS
Instagram: @shannandiggs
51-year-old Shannan lives in Atlanta and works as an event planner for a health insurance company. She was married for 18 years and after that took a long break from dating. She is back out there now and recently dated a 27-year-old which opened her mind to different age groups. [Shannan has three kids.]
SOYOUNG
Instagram:
51-year-old SoYoung is a surgical nurse specializing in heart surgery after working years as a hairstylist. She lives outside of New Orleans and hasn’t had a relationship for a while. She prefers to be the dominant one in a relationship and has always been with younger men.
STEFANY
Instagram:
47-year-old Stefany was born in Lima, Peru, but has been living in LA since she was 8 years old. She currently lives in California. She is a high-end realtor and a paralegal. She mostly dates younger guys and likes it that way.
Milf Manor premieres on Sunday, January 15th at 10/9c on TLC and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.
