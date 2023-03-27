Seeking Brother Husband star Kenya Stevens is a successful relationship coach, author, and CEO of Progressive Love Academy. However, even relationship coaches have issues sometimes, and Kenya is no exception.
According to police and court records, Kenya was arrested in North Carolina on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in September of 2014 after an incident with her first husband, Carl Stevens.
Starcasm obtained a copy of the police incident report, which reveals the incident happened at the couple’s home. Carl Stevens is listed as the victim and is described as having an “apparent minor injury.”
The report also states there was a witness named Nathan. Nathan’s address is different than that of the Stevens’, but his relationship to the couple is not revealed.
Unfortunately, the incident report has no narrative or additional details. Kenya was booked into a local jail, where she posed for this mug shot photo:
A criminal case was filed against Kenya for misdemeanor assault, and it was dismissed exactly one month after her arrest.
In a 2020 interview with LaVar Walker, Kenya talked about her anger issues. “When I was monogamous I was angry as hell,” she revealed. “I couldn’t get the attention I needed. I couldn’t get the rest I needed. I couldn’t get the sex I needed. I was stressed out in a nuclear family.”
Kenya and Carl came out publicly as polyamorous in 2005, which was nine years before her arrest. It seems that some of her anger issues may have lingered after leaving monogamy behind.
I couldn’t find Kenya referencing her arrest anywhere online. She is VERY open about pretty much every aspect of her life, so I am guessing that she has mentioned it in one of her books or during one of her numerous interviews over the years. If I find any examples I will update the post.
Meanwhile, be sure to catch Kenya and husband Carl (and husband Tiger) as they look for love on Seeking Brother Husband, airing Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.
#SeekingBrotherHusband Chara and husband Patrick are dating potential brother husband Noble on the show, but we did some digging and found out that Noble also dated their co-star, Kenya Stevens! Wait… at the same time?! https://t.co/fu7PYCpL2U
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 26, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com