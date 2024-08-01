RHOC What does Ryan Boyajian do for a living? Why was Jennifer evicted? Plus, yoga studio financial troubles

“What does Ryan do? Like, for a living?” new RHOC castmember Katie Ginella pointedly asked Jennifer Pedranti about her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian.

Jennifer’s answer was a little startling, especially in light of his ties to the $16 million Ippei Mizuhara bank fraud scandal. (According to ESPN and multiple other sources, Ryan was reportedly received money from Ippei Mizuhara as a bookmaker’s associate to pay Mizuhara’s gambling debts.)

“Well, nothing now,” Jennifer replied in her answer about what Ryan does.

“He did mortgage for years and years, and then he’s done real estate development since then,” she continued. “But nothing, like, there’s no office. He just kind of, um … I feel like he just sits around and like plays in the sunshine. He kind of lives the dream life, I always tell him.”

Ryan seems to have a new income stream as of late, however. His Instagram links to a shop selling trucker hates with “#DckPic” written on them.

This risqué brand choice is a reference to the time Ryan accidentally sent an indecent pic in a group chat that including Jennifer, their kids (he has two, she has five, four minors,) and one of Jennifer’s friends, Heather Amin.

Ryan’s financial standing is particularly important to Jennifer at the start of this season because her and her four minor children faced eviction. She moved in with Ryan under duress after owing over $25,000 in back rent.

As of July 2024, Jennifer confirmed to BravoTV that she and her kids still live with Ryan.

Why did Jennifer get evicted?

How did Jennifer get in this precarious position?

She was in a tough financial spot during her divorce and had no control over money. Since she didn’t have a credit record, Jennifer asked for help from fellow Real Housewives of Orange County casemate Gina Kirschenheiter to get into a rental house.

Jennifer depended on her ex-husband Will Pedranti to make the rent payments, but had no way to cover it when the payments stopped. She then had to rely on her parents an boyfriend Ryan Boyajian to help her move out.

“It’s scary to be 46 and have to figure out how to do things that other people learn in their 20s,” Jennifer said in talking-head interview in Season 18. “I’ve never had a credit card in my name, and I never knew what fear was, stress was. This is a new spot for me.”

The other women on the show were stunned at Jennifer’s vulnerable financial situation and lack of financial literacy. They warned her to never let her get in this type of situation again, though in a way she is already in another situation like this with Ryan.

Jennifer has finally gotten her divorce settlement

In July, 2024, InTouch reported that Jennifer and Will Pedranti had reached a divorce settlement. They will share joint custody of their four minor children (they have fifth child who is an adult.)

Jennifer will get $4,674 per month in child support and “employment-related childcare costs shall be split equally between the parties.” Jennifer will also receive $1,735 per month as spousal support.

Along with the monthly payments, Jennifer got a lump sum payment of $267,811.

Her monthly payments may be reduced if her income from Bravo or other sources increases.

Yoga studio woes

The house was not the only issue for Jennifer Pedranti’s rental woes. She also got behind in rent for her yoga studio, Devi Rebel Yoga, and got sued for back-rent.

InTouch reported that Jennifer, her ex-husband Will, and their business partners have agreed to pay $160,026 to the Plaza El Paseo Center.

They’ll make three $25,000 payments before October 31, and a final payment $85,026 by December 31, 2024.

Is Jennifer’s yoga studio still open?

Yes! Right now Jennifer’s studio, Devi Rebel Yoga, in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, is still in operation.

How did Ryan and Jennifer meet? Did Jennifer cheat on her husband with Ryan

Jennifer and Ryan met at Tamra Barney’s former gym CUT Fitness.

“Jenn and I, in the first maybe six months of me being at the gym, it went from ‘I don’t know her’ to ‘Hello,’ ‘Good morning,’ ‘Goodbye,’ to then we started to communicate,” explained Ryan while speaking with The Daily Dish in October 2023.

During Season 17, Jennifer’s first season on the show her alleged infidelity with Ryan was a huge source of tension with the ladies, especially Gina, who had been cheated on in the past.

Ryan also had a reputation as a cheater, which he admitted to, but he claimed to have put all that behind him for Jennifer. Even Tamra claimed that he was telling people he wanted to get with her when he first started coming to her gym.

