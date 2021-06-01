Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff isn’t the only member of her family in entertainment. Crystal has joked that her brother Jeffrey Kung is a babysitter in the U.S., but in China he’s a pop star. Not only is Jeffrey an international pop and rap sensation, he’s business partners with his sister: the pair founded coconut water and milk brand Real Coco along with Jeffrey’s childhood friend Brian Bardos.
Some of his songs include “Real Life,” “Dream Girl,” “Running,” and “Boss,” which can be found on most streaming services.
Last summer Jeffrey appeared on the Gaysian podcast where he explained that his goal is to bring Western-style pop and rap music to China and other Asian countries.
At first, he said that it was difficult for him to find a market. He started writing his own raps in broken Chinese because English is his first language and he was dissatisfied with the rap songs songwriters created for him.
In a 2020 University of Michigan blog post Jeffrey says he was scouted by talent agents while singing karaoke when he was studying international business at Peking University. From there, it hasn’t been easy for him, but he’s been working on his dream and finding a lot of success along the way. In 2001 he won a Chinese Grammy for New Artist of the Year.
The siblings are also 76th general descendants of the legendary Chinese philosopher Confucius.