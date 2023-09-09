PAWN STARS Corey Harrison arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Corey Harrison best known for Pawn Stars was arrested in Las Vegas after being caught driving under the influence.
Pawn Stars
Pawn Stars is a hit reality television show that has aired on the History Channel since 2009. The series is currently airing its 21st season.
The focus of the show is centered around World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The store is run by Rick Harrison, Rick’s son Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, and Corey’s childhood friend, Austin “Chumlee” Russell.
Corey Harrison
Corey Harrison is son to the big boss Rick Harrison, and grandson to the original patriarch Richard “Old Man” Harrison. Richard Corey Harrison was born April 27, 1983.
Corey is being groomed to take over for Rick, and has actually made the most purchases of anyone in the shop so far. Harrison has been working at the shop since he was 9 years old and eventually worked his way up to managing over 30 employees.
Pawn Stars lead gets DUI
According to an exclusive with TMZ, Harrison was arrested in Sin City on Friday September 9th for driving under the influence.
(I) had flown back into town from Minnesota late Thursday and went to check on a few short-term rental properties (I) manages in Las Vegas. (I) was driving and got pulled over, with the cop telling (me) it was because (I) was swerving. The officer asked (me) if (I) was drinking and (I) told the cop (I) had one drink 7 hours ago on (my) flight home. The cop asked (me) to step out of the car and take a field sobriety test. (I) took the test and asked to take a breathalyzer, but the cop told (me) the breathalyzer was broken. The cop handcuffed me, explaining (I) had failed (my) field sobriety test. (I) was then hauled off to a police station where another breathalyzer was not working. Police informed (me) (I) would be held in custody all weekend if (I) did not take a blood test …they took a blood test and cops released (me) about 8 hours later.
