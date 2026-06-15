90 DAY FIANCE Producers Forced to Intervene After Explosive Fight Between Mido and Debby

The relationship between 90 Day Fiancé couple Mido and Debby appeared to reach a breaking point during Sunday night’s episode when producers were forced to intervene during an explosive confrontation involving Debby and several of her friends.

The drama came after weeks of growing tension surrounding Mido’s desire to pursue an acting career in the United States, and a fight with Debby where he got mad because she took a photo instead of a video of him driving a moving truck and then claimed she threw a phone in his face.

Earlier in the episode, Mido made it clear that his focus remains on becoming a movie star, telling acting coach Jim that he wasn’t interested in taking a traditional job.

“I’m not trying to find another job because if I work another job maybe it will take from my focus,” Mido said. “I know that Debby, she will support me and she knows that’s my passion.”

Jim was less impressed with Mido’s attitude, saying, “There is definitely room for improvement in being coachable.”

The situation escalated during a Halloween outing with Debby’s friends. Mido appeared uninterested in getting to know her social circle and later sat silently during a car ride home. Debby expressed frustration with his unpredictable behavior, telling cameras, “Mido can go from one to 100 in five seconds flat. It’s whiplash.”

When Debby became emotional and attempted to discuss his behavior, Mido showed little sympathy. The argument quickly spiraled, with Mido telling her, “F–k you,” prompting Debby to declare she was “done with the whole f–king thing.” Producers then stepped in as the situation intensified.

Outside the vehicle, the confrontation continued. Mido allegedly mocked Debby while she cried and called her a “b—h,” leading one of her friends, Astra, to intervene. The two exchanged heated words, with Astra shouting, “That’s not how you treat woman in America, mother-f–ker!”

The explosive scene marked the latest red flag in the couple’s troubled relationship. Earlier this season, Debby admitted she was concerned Mido was more interested in Hollywood than marriage.

“I don’t really know where Mido’s head is, if he’s here for me or if he’s here for some big pipe dream,” she said. “And if it doesn’t translate, I don’t know if he’ll stay.”

Those concerns have only grown as Mido repeatedly pushed for a move to California and questioned whether he wanted a future with Debby if his acting ambitions didn’t succeed.

By the end of Sunday’s episode, Debby drove away alone, leaving Mido standing on the curb. As she pulled away, he delivered one final “F–k you.”