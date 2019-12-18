LINKS Oscar nominee Adam Sandler, Taylor Swift rejection, Below Deck drama…

LAINEY GOSSIP – Apparently we all need to get used to the phrase “Oscar nominee Adam Sandler,” since the release of Sandler (and indie studio A24)’s latest film, Uncut Gems, has only increased buzz about his seemingly inevitable acting nomination. As far as I’m concerned his career peaked when he drew a line in the sand at farting on a snare drum in Airheads (and I mean that with no disrespect)
CELEBITCHY – Taylor Swift’s Lady Gaga Oscars moment will have to wait for some other year — “Beautiful Ghosts,” the song she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Weber for the Cats adaptation, was not included on the Academy’s shortlist of nominees for Best Song. Salt in the wound: There are fifteen songs on the shortlist, including two from The Lion King and several from movies you’ve likely never heard of
REALITY TEA – “Kate Chastain Didn’t Involve Captain Lee Rosbach In Below Deck Drama Because She Didn’t Want People To Think He Gave Her Preferential Treatment”
JEZEBEL – My favorite is “Sad Child Man Makes Good Reporter Defenestrate”; what’s yours?
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Angelina Pivarnick Talks About Her Future on Jersey Shore Family Vacation & the Support She’s Gotten From Show’s Fans Following Mean Bridesmaids’ Speech Scandal”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Timothee Chalamet looks a little bit like Saoirse Ronan’s little brother dragged along to a family event in these Little Women British PR photos. (His boots are pretty great, though.) Everyone else looks various shades of fantastic
THE BLEMISH – Cardi B treated Offset to a night in a strip club for his 28th birthday earlier this week — seems like kind of a risky move for someone who’s been accused of cheating multiple times in the past year and change, but it made for a good Instagram video?
THE BLAST – Christina Hendricks is no longer married to the guy who says “I’m freakin’ out, man,” in Super Troopers
DLISTED – To be fair to Adam Driver, there are few sounds more unpleasant to me than my own voice. So, just like Adam Driver, I definitely would have walked out of an interview with Terry Gross if she had played a clip of me singing anything. However, unlike Adam Driver, I’m not a movie star who has to in one sense talk (and sing) for a living. Deal with it, not-Vader
VOX – Subhead of the week, possibly of the year: “Louie was my favorite show of the decade — until it very abruptly wasn’t: The most influential show of the 2010s was ruined by one man’s dick”
