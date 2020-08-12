DLISTED – “According to one source who spoke with Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan allegedly announced her pregnancy to friends and family during [Princess Eugenie’s wedding] ceremony and reception on October 12th. Naturally, Eugenie was super pissed, and the source says that the whole thing kind of messed up her once-close relationship with her cousin Harry”
JEZEBEL – The Vice Presidential Sweepstakes is over: After a few months of solid speculation, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced that his choice is US Senator and noted debater Kamala Harris, who was pretty much the front-runner for the pick all along
THE BLAST – Amber Portwood is being sued for $620 because she allegedly failed to keep up with the HOA fees for a house she owns in Indiana. Trick Daddy tips his cap
VOX – Here’s the deal with Twitter’s new feature allowing you to choose who gets to respond to your tweets
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – American Ninja Warrior producers are in the process of editing “All-Star” contestant Drew Dreschel out of new episodes of the show after Dreschel was arrested in Florida on “four counts of child sex offenses”
LAINEY GOSSIP – Jason Kilar, the head of WarnerMedia — which is in charge of a certain daytime talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres — says the company is “fully supportive” of Ellen, and “there’s really nothing to comment on” in the wake of multiple reports alleging a toxic work environment including sexual harrassment
CELEBITCHY – Chris Pratt was filming Jurassic Park: Dominion in England when he got the news that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger was going into labor, but was able to make it home in time to welcome their baby girl
REALITY TEA – Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright, still down some major sponsorships and looking to rebound, revealed that her mother has “made an amazing recovery” from emergency surgery on her bladder
GO FUG YOURSELF – Is there anyone left in quarantine who’s not pretty much exclusively wearing things that are, in the words of Alicia Keys, “shaped like a pillowcase”?
(Photo credit: Princess Eugenie’s wedding via Instagram)
