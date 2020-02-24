LINKS New RHOBH gossip, Gigi Hadid vs. Jake Paul, Coronavirus update…

REALITY TEA – Despite all the new RHOBH gossip we’ve gotten about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville maybe hooking up and Kim Richards’ allegedly explosive memoir and Dorit Kemsley’s rumored divorce and all the rest of it, Erika Jayne says that Lisa Rinna is (still) the “biggest pot-stirrer” on the upcoming season
JEZEBEL – Here’s the deal with the feud between Gigi Hadid and Jake Paul, which started not when Jake called Zayn Malik out on Twitter, but rather when Jake Paul got a YouTube channel
VOX – Just gonna quote this one: “‘We are at a turning point: The coronavirus outbreak is looking more like a pandemic — Health experts say it’s time to prepare for worldwide spread on all continents.”
THE BLAST – Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Disney World for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. (Maybe he’s a huge Bill Murray fan?) Anyway, he seemed to have a great time, as did the bride and groom, and yes of course there’s video
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Jill and Derick Dillard are sending their oldest son to public school for kindergarten instead of homeschooling him. Presumably this is so Jill can get a job that pays better than plugging a sex tips book on social media
CELEBITCHY – It seems Edie Falco’s children have turned into real-life versions of AJ and Meadow Soprano
THE BLEMISH – “The Lineup for EDC 2020 Is Out and I Analyzed Which Days are the Best”
LAINEY GOSSIP – Leave it to Lainey to explain why this interview between Ali Wong and Lana Condor is so special
GO FUG YOURSELF – The winners of the red carpet at the NAACP Awards included Lizzo and Janelle Monae (to absolutely no one’s surprise), Asante Blackk, Kiki Layne, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jill Scott
DLISTED – It seems Frankie “Malcom in the Middle” Muniz is generating some bulging eye emojis for his shirtless dancing to “Pony” by Ginuwine
(Photo credit: New RHOBH gossip via Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.