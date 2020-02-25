LINKS Harvey Weinstein convicted, Vanessa Bryant sues, Royal pettiness intensifies…

JEZEBEL – Despite yesterday’s relatively stunning news of Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape, many outlets are still choosing to call him a “disgraced former mogul” (or words to that effect). But now there’s a legal basis for saying it: Harvey Weinstein is a rapist
DLISTED – Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company and pilot in charge of the aircraft that crashed on January 26th, taking the lives of her husband, daughter, and seven other people
THE BLAST – Beyonce brought everyone in the Staples Center to tears yesterday after opening the memorial to Kobe and Gianna with her songs “XO” and “Halo”
CELEBITCHY – It seems the British royal family, after issuing a petty statement declaring that Harry and Meghan will no longer be able to use the term “Royal” to describe themselves after leaving the palace next month, was not at all pleased when Harry and Meghan issued a counter-statement pointing out that they’ve been treated rather differently than the rest of the royal family of late
VOX – Amazon to the US Senate: “No, our workers are not *forced* to pee in empty water bottles stashed in the dark corners of Amazon warehouses like spoons at the malt syrup factory in Slaughterhouse-Five. They simply *choose* to pee in those bottles, which are nearer than the bathroom — and they can use them to pee *any time* they want”
LAINEY GOSSIP – If you haven’t seen the tweet from Gigi Hadid’s that reduced Jake Paul to a YouTube silhouette with a mere handful of followers, do yourself a favor and check it out
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Former Mob Wives Star Drita D’Avanzo; Drita’s Husband Lee D’Avanzo is Indicted by Feds”
GO FUG YOURSELF – The Heather and Jessica from GFY have a new book coming out this summer and it sounds like an especially delightful, timely, & trashy beach read (the latter in the best sense)
REALITY TEA – Just like the name Below Deck Sailing Yacht, you will never convince me that the names of these people are real and were not simply conceived by algorithm
THE BLEMISH – Yeah, Michael Bloomberg is creepy AF
