Michigan Parents Accused of Murder After 7-Year-Old Son Dies Weighing 255 Pounds

A Michigan couple has been charged with murder after prosecutors say their 7-year-old son died following what authorities described as “extraordinary, terrible neglect” inside a hoardering home.

Damien O’Brien, 40, and Jessica O’Brien, 41, of Flint Township, are facing second-degree murder, child abuse, and torture charges in the death of their son, Casper Jacob Shane O’Brien. Authorities say Casper died on Nov. 4, 2025, after police responded to a 911 call for a child in distress at the family’s home.

Casper was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he died a short time later. According to prosecutors, the child was 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 255 pounds at the time of his death.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has described the case as one of severe parental neglect, and told WJRT that the child endured “cruel and extreme suffering” caused by the parents’ alleged failure to care for him.

A medical report listed Casper’s cause of death as dilated cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease that can lead to heart failure, with morbid obesity identified as a contributing factor. Prosecutors say the boy’s weight was far outside the expected range for a child of his age and height.

Authorities also allege Casper had not received regular medical care. Leyton said the child did not have a pediatrician and had reportedly been taken to a doctor only once in his life, despite the family having health insurance. Prosecutors further alleged that on the same morning Casper died, his parents had called a veterinarian to get care for their dog.

Investigators say Casper and his younger sister had little contact with outside systems that might have raised concerns earlier. Leyton said the children had not been enrolled in school and had never come to the attention of Child Protective Services.

“None of these kids even existed in the eyes of the government,” Leyton said.

Police who responded to the Flint Township home reportedly described it as a hoarding situation. The O’Briens’ 5-year-old daughter also lived in the home, authorities said. Her current custody status has not been fully detailed in all reports, but officials have indicated she was also part of the investigation.

Casper had allegedly been fed a diet consisting largely of French fries and chips.

Casper’s public obituary, posted after his November death, remembered him as a “bright, loving young boy” with a joyful spirit. It said he loved watching Super Monsters, especially the character Frankie Mash, and listed his surviving family members, including his parents and younger sister.

The obituary also noted that Casper was preceded in death by his little brother, Phoenix.

Damien and Jessica O’Brien have been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse and torture, and are being held without bond at the Genesee County Jail. They are expected to appear in court on July 2.