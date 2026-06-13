Millie Bobby Brown shared the toughest part of adopting a child

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is sharing new details about her family’s adoption journey, revealing that uncertainty during the process was the most challenging aspect of becoming a parent.

During an appearance on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast hosted by Kylie Kelce, Brown reflected on adopting a daughter with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and offered encouragement to other prospective adoptive parents.

“Every journey is different. Waiting for the call is the hardest part,” Brown said during the interview. She encouraged families pursuing adoption not to compare their experiences with others, adding, “Don’t compare yourself to others, don’t compare yourself to statistics, don’t compare yourself to other families, but your baby is out there, and you’ll find each other.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced in August 2025 that they had welcomed a baby girl through adoption. In a joint statement shared at the time, the couple wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in peace and privacy.”

The actress said adoption had been part of her vision for the future since childhood. “Always, always wanted to adopt,” Brown said on the podcast. She explained that even as a young child, she imagined adoption as part of her family story.

Brown also revealed that she once studied social work at Purdue University before changing her academic focus, saying the coursework deepened her understanding of adoption and the experiences of birth mothers. According to Brown, she and Bongiovi spent significant time learning about the process before moving forward.

“Adoption is love, adoption is forever,” she said.

The 22-year-old actress clarified that adoption does not replace her hopes of one day having biological children. “It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future,” she said.

In addition to discussing adoption, Brown addressed criticism she has faced as a young mother. Speaking candidly about online judgment, she described some reactions from other parents as “vicious” and pushed back against unsolicited parenting advice.

Since welcoming their daughter, Brown and Bongiovi have largely kept their child’s identity private. Brown has previously said it is important to protect her daughter’s story and allow her to decide for herself whether she wants a public profile when she is older.

The actress has repeatedly described motherhood as transformative, telling UNICEF earlier this month that the love she feels for her daughter is “incomprehensible” and has reshaped her priorities and outlook on life.

📸Image Press Agency / MEGA