Did you notice the big change to The Amazing Race season 35?

The Amazing Race is back for season 35 and there’s a big change to the game – well, actually it’s a return to the way things used to be. Did you notice?
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race is a long running reality tv competition series from CBS. First airing in 2001, the show has been on for nearly 2 decades and counting.
The concept of The Amazing Race is that 11 teams of two race around the world in order to win the ultimate prize of 1 million dollars. Through a series of puzzles, the teams must figure out their next location and how they are going to get there.
Teams are eliminated progressively at the end of most legs and the first team to arrive at the final leg wins. The reality competition has been hosted by New Zealand television personality Phil Keoghan since its initial premiere.
The Amazing Race season 35
Season 35 of The Amazing Race has just debuted and fans noticed a BIG change… or, actually, a change BACK to the original way of doing things.
In the past, typically contestants have booked their own travel, relying on the minimal budget from the show to get them where they need to go next. They also had to visit travel agents and airports on their own to secure their tickets.
When COVID-19 struck, The Amazing Race continued but with one major caveat – teams would now fly by private charter to their next destination in order to keep everyone as safe as possible during the pandemic.
The issue? Fans complained that it pushed all the duos into one big team in between each leg – causing the arrival times to be much closer together than they usually would be.
Well, season 35 has declared that COVID is over because the contestants are back to booking their own flights! Even though the chartered flights were great for drama between the teams, it ultimately hindered the competitive aspect of the game.
What do you think of the end of private charters on The Amazing Race?
The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights on CBS 8:30 CT.
