UNEXPECTED Myrka pregnant with 3rd baby, 2nd with bf Juan

Unexpected Season 4 mom Myrka Arriaga is pregnant again!
The 20-year-old former reality star broke the news earlier today with an Instagram photo gallery. In the pictures, Myrka poses with a series of sonograms, a pregnancy test, and her boyfriend, Juan.
Here’s the gallery:
“Celebrating live, love, and a little bump🤰🏻🤍!” Myrka wrote in the gallery caption. “GRACIAS DIOS,” she added.
Unexpected Myrka baby updates
One commenter was not up to date on Myrka’s baby count. “Is this the second or third baby? I just forget how many she had while on the show.”
Myrka herself clarified. “1 on the show, this is baby #3.”
The “1 on the show” is Myrka’s daughter Attalie, whom she shares with her Unexpected Season 4 co-star, Ethan Ybarra.
Myrka gave birth to her second child, daughter Axelia, in January of 2023. Axelia’s dad is Myrka’s social media-averse boyfriend, Juan.
Myrka is currently pregnant with baby number three, her second with Juan. She has not revealed her due date or the sex of the new baby.
Perhaps this video posted by Myrka in December could be a clue in regards to how far along she is?
“#3 myrka after this,” one commenter wrote, adding the 👏🏽, 🤰🏽 and 🥰 emoji.
“LOLL! HOPEFULLY,” Myrka replied.
