THE BLAST – Evidently Weezy himself didn’t know the Lil Wayne gun charges were coming: Just hours before he was arrested for possession of both drugs and a firearm from an incident last December, Wayne was hamming it up on Instagram with girlfriend Denise Bidot
JEZEBEL – Georgia Republicans have their knives out for each other — a week after the state’s two senators called for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign because Raffensperger didn’t throw the election hard enough for the party, Raffensperger now claims Lindsey “Spine” Graham asked whether it was possible for the SoS to simply discard thousands of absentee ballots
CELEBITCHY – It seems Prince William is a touch upset by the latest season of The Crown, otherwise known as The Season With All The Relevant Modern Gossip. Don’t look now, but a member of the British royal family is angry over the past being depicted in a less-than-flattering light
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – In other royal news, Queen Elizabeth’s heart was allegedly “broken” by Prince Harry’s decision to move to America with his bride. I can’t imagine why Harry and Meaghan didn’t want to stay in England and deal with…*gestures at everything*
REALITY TEA – Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville wants it known once and for all that she did not have a threesome involving co-star Kim Richards. (Though Brandi did acknowledge that Kim’s “30lb cat” sometimes sleeps on her chest, which kind of sounds like more than just a euphemism?)
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Baby Brenchel! Big Brother Couple Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas Reveal Name of Newborn Son”
VOX – “How shifting from meat-heavy to plant-based diets can help allay the climate crisis: A new study shows that moving to a plant-based diet is critical, but governments have been slow to act”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Kylie Minogue might be wearing a disco curtain here; it might also be an unnecessarily extravagant shower curtain; it could furthermore be a blanket she grabbed off her couch on the way out the door. No matter what it is, though, on Kylie it looks great
LAINEY GOSSIP – George Clooney’s latest cover feature (and Man Of The Year accolade) gets right at the heart of why he’s been an über-celebrity for so long — Clooney understands the celebrity game better than almost anyone else playing it
DLISTED – Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is trying out a tough guy look in anticipation of starting his prison sentence this week. Frightened Inmate #2 comes to mind
