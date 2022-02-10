REALITY TEA – Which Real Housewife is the richest one of all? That debate may never get settled, but Jackie Goldschneider’s fortune is now front-and-center after her comments on RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow’s blowup last week
CELEBITCHY – Will Arnett offered some rare and surprising comments on his and Amy Pohler’s decade-old divorce. It sounds like Will has a habit of avoiding conflict in the media, which would explain part of why he “lost” the divorce in the public eye; he has some very kind things to say about Amy, though
THE BLAST – Evidently there’s going to be another Star Wars show? This stuff and all the Spider Man stuff are way past supersaturation for me; I don’t even try to keep track of it. But if it’s your jam, be aware that Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring Ewan McGregor in all his glory, drops May 25th, 2022
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Like there was any chance Rihanna, now pregnant, would change up her routine – that routine being going out to the places she loves…in style”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Speaking of style, Nathan Chen won a figure skating gold medal in a costume that made him look like a galaxy? This Olympic fashion slideshow is reminding me just how many amazing outfits there have been so far in Beijing
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – It seems that 1000 Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton lost her duplex while in drug rehab because it’s taking all of her income just to pay for rehab
PAJIBA – This is the most thorough and beautiful review I’ve ever read of any of the Jackass movies. Bonus: it’s an insanely positive Jackass Forever review, no Knoxville bashing in sight
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Bob Saget’s family revealed the late comedian’s cause of death and it sounds like a weird, horrifingly plausible accident. It’s just painful to think of how many more years Saget could have lived
DLISTED – Dolly Parton is going to start paying college tuition for every Dollywood employee who wants to go. (Also, it turns out that Dolly Parton has way more employees — if indirectly — than anyone realized)
JEZEBEL – Let’s end on a happy note — “The Moment We Realized We Were Horny: It doesn’t really matter when you discovered sex and/or how to do it. Let’s discuss what was it that made you want to find out”
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. E-mail him a hot tip.