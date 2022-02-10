LINKS Jackie Goldschneider’s fortune, Will Arnett’s divorce, Obi-Wan series…

February 10, 2022 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

Jackie Goldschneider's fortune 2

REALITY TEAWhich Real Housewife is the richest one of all? That debate may never get settled, but Jackie Goldschneider’s fortune is now front-and-center after her comments on RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow’s blowup last week

CELEBITCHYWill Arnett offered some rare and surprising comments on his and Amy Pohler’s decade-old divorce. It sounds like Will has a habit of avoiding conflict in the media, which would explain part of why he “lost” the divorce in the public eye; he has some very kind things to say about Amy, though

THE BLASTEvidently there’s going to be another Star Wars show? This stuff and all the Spider Man stuff are way past supersaturation for me; I don’t even try to keep track of it. But if it’s your jam, be aware that Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring Ewan McGregor in all his glory, drops May 25th, 2022

LAINEY GOSSIP“Like there was any chance Rihanna, now pregnant, would change up her routine – that routine being going out to the places she loves…in style”

GO FUG YOURSELFSpeaking of style, Nathan Chen won a figure skating gold medal in a costume that made him look like a galaxy? This Olympic fashion slideshow is reminding me just how many amazing outfits there have been so far in Beijing

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPIt seems that 1000 Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton lost her duplex while in drug rehab because it’s taking all of her income just to pay for rehab

PAJIBAThis is the most thorough and beautiful review I’ve ever read of any of the Jackass movies. Bonus: it’s an insanely positive Jackass Forever review, no Knoxville bashing in sight

THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIPBob Saget’s family revealed the late comedian’s cause of death and it sounds like a weird, horrifingly plausible accident. It’s just painful to think of how many more years Saget could have lived

DLISTEDDolly Parton is going to start paying college tuition for every Dollywood employee who wants to go. (Also, it turns out that Dolly Parton has way more employees — if indirectly — than anyone realized)

JEZEBELLet’s end on a happy note — “The Moment We Realized We Were Horny: It doesn’t really matter when you discovered sex and/or how to do it. Let’s discuss what was it that made you want to find out”

John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. E-mail him a hot tip.



website statistics


Related Posts

About The Author

John