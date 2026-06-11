Tim Allen says “Home Improvement” reboot can’t happen right now because of his onscreen sons’ “personality problems”

Tim Allen recently told US Weekly that

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen said.

“They’ve got their own issues,” Allen continued. “I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

So, what’s going on with Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith?

Publicly, the biggest roadblock seems to be with Zachary Ty Bryan, who has had multiple run-ins with the law over the years and is currently serving a 16-month sentence for a felony DUI conviction in California.

As for Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith? From what is publicly know, they both have stepped back from the public eye and acting in general.

Two years ago Patricia Richardson, who played Tim’s wife and the boys mom, said Taran Noah Smith is “not an actor anymore,” and Jonathan Taylor Thomas isn’t interested in acting either. “He wants to direct and write,” she said on “Back to the Best” podcast.