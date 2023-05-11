Hilary Duff obeys Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial “Almond Mom” diet

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s controversial “Almond Mom” diet is back in the news after Hilary Duff admits to “starving off her hunger” like the founder of Goop.
Read more about the bone broth diet that has celebrities fawning and Twitter accusing them of “starvation.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar award winning actress, best known for roles in The Royal Tenenbaums and Shakespeare in Love. Paltrow is also mother to Apple, 18, and Moses now 17.
Founder of Goop in 2008, the lifestyle brand has a “cook” aspect that describes itself as such:
We believe that whole food is the cornerstone of health, and that the happiest moments of the day happen at the dinner table. We think ingredient sourcing is important: for the planet, for our guts, and because you need fewer things and simpler recipes when the components stand on their own. While many of our recipes are relatively virtuous and free of common allergens, they are still delicious and simple.
One example of a Goop meal is the Spring Greens Salad which calls for 6 cups of greens and… not much else.
Almond Mom diet
Earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow was in hot water for describing her diet which many on Twitter claim involves starvation. The internet proclaimed her the “mother of all Almond Moms.”
“I love soup … I have bone broth for a lot of the days”
Paltrow admits she “loves an intermittent fast” and often doesn’t eat anything before 12pm. For dinner she has a vegetable-heavy meal which follows the paleo diet to “support [her] detox.”
As crazy as that may sound to a “regular” person, many in Hollywood love the tips Gwyneth gives about wellness.
Hillary Duff
The latest celebrity to come forward as to loving Goop girl Gwyneth Paltrow‘s bone broth lifestyle is Hilary Duff.
Telling the Lipstick on the Rim podcast about her strict diet, Duff explained that some mornings she prefers to just drink coffee and “starve off her hunger.”
When she’s eating, the 35 year old “Wake Up” singer consumes mostly “egg salad, a fried egg, avocado or vegan sausage.”
Is the Almond Mom diet for you or do you think these celebrities are just hallucinating from not eating carbs?
