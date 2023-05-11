My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 release date + TRAILER Portokalos’ return home

Fans rejoice! The highly anticipated My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has just announced its release date and new trailer showing the Portokalos family return home to Greece.
Read more below to watch the preview and get hyped for the 3rd installment of the 00’s classic.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding originally premiered in 2002, and instantly became a fan favorite. Starring John Corbett and Nia Vardalos, the story follows nerdy “Toula Portokalos” coming out of her shell to meet the man of her dreams, non-Greek “Ian Miller.”
In the first film we are introduced to the entire Portokalos family, and get to see Varalos go from frumpy girl to bride, thanks to the confidence she receives working outside of the house and ultimately seducing Corbett.
Michael Constantine as the conservative, kooky Pappous “Gus” shined… and not just because he was obsessed with Windex.
Greek Sequel
Because the first installment was so beloved, there was eventually a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. The sequel, which saw Vardalos, Constantine and Corbett return premiered several years later in 2016.
Showing 3 generations of the Portokalos family, the daughter of Toula and Ian prepares for her own upcoming wedding.
The synopsis reads:
Still working in her parents’ Greek restaurant, Toula Portokalos’ daughter, Paris, is growing up. She is getting ready to graduate high school and Toula and Ian are experiencing marital issues. When Toula’s parents find out they were never officially married, another wedding is in the works. Can this big, fat, Greek event help to bring the family together?
A trilogy continues
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was just announced and we’ve got both the trailer AND the premiere date.
Watch the preview below for your first look at the highly anticipated romcom:
As you see in the trailer, the remaining Portokalos family members return to Greece to visit the late Pappous Gus’ childhood hometown. Actor Michael Constantine died in 2021 before filming.
If you’re interested in seeing the movie (of course you are!) you wont have to wait too long! My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is set to premiere in theaters September 8, 2023!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com