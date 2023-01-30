Remember Gwenyth Palrow’s daughter Apple? She’s a Gen-Z it-girl now!

Looks like the ‘Apple’ doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Oscar winning Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, is attracting quite a bit of attention.

The 18 year old, who has mostly stayed out of the limelight, attended Chanel’s couture show in Paris and all the buzz was about her!

Apple Martin

Apple Martin was born to Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow May 14, 2004. Her parents famously ‘consciously uncoupled‘ in 2011.

As far as nepo-babies go, Apple has mostly stayed out of the public eye… but now that she is an adult she seems ready to make a splash.

When she was four years old, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld predicted that the child would be a ‘Chanel girl’ like her mother, and it turns out Apple Martin is just that.

Chanel couture show 2023

Many stars attended the Chanel couture show in Paris this week, including Tilda Swinton and Vanessa Paradis. Surprisingly though, the attention was on Gen-Z it-girl Apple Martin.

Due to her secretive nature (the star is private on social media) and gorgeous face, Martin is already inspiring the next generation.

Not much is known about Apple Martin’s life currently, but it isn’t stopping people from gossiping. The socialite had everyone speculating her height (5’9?) and where she goes to college (all we know is its an American university!)

Goop Girl

While its clear that she loves her famous parents very much, Apple seems down to earth when it comes to her moms wellness line.

Willing to poke fun at ‘Goop,’ Martin seems funny and relatable in a series of TikTok’s.

@goop

When you get roasted by your gen z daughter… #motherdaughter #goop #fyp #gwynethpaltrow

♬ original sound – Goop

Showing off her beautiful, natural glow, it appears that Apple does take some of her mothers products seriously. The it-girl posted her low maintenance 5-minute skincare routine that now everyone wants to copy:

@goop

For the no-makeup makeup type of days #goop #beautyroutine #makeuproutine

♬ original sound – darcy stokes

Apple Martin is rarely in the public eye, but with her debut at the Chanel fashion show we can only assume we’ll be learning more about her soon.

We love an it-girl who keeps us guessing!

