60 DAYS IN Season 9’s Fabian arrested for domestic battery

60 Days In Season 9 star Fabian Coello found himself back behind bars earlier this month, but this time it wasn’t for the show.

Fabian was arrested on November 14 in Florida on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. The 36-year-old (now 37) towing business owner was released the day after his arrest.

FABIAN COELLO ARREST DETAILS

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Starcasm, Fabian’s battery charge stems from an altercation he had with his wife the month prior.

Fabian’s 17-year-old son from a previous relationship contacted police on August 30 in reference to a domestic battery incident. When an officer arrived at Fabian’s home, he had already left the residence.

Fabian’s wife told the officer the altercation was over text messages Fabian found on her phone. From the affidavit:

Fabian confronted [his wife] inside the home with alleged unfaithfulness; however, [his wife] told me the text messages, albeit sexual in nature, were not indicative of her being anything outside of a platonic relationship with her friend. After this confrontation [his wife] stated that Fabian pushed her away with his hands on her shoulders and went on to slap her. After this incident, [his wife] told me that Fabian got enraged due to his son verbally confronting him over the indecent [sic].

Fabian’s son’s account of what happened was more startling. From the affidavit:

[The son] stated he saw Fabian punch his stepmom ******* four to five times in the face. [The son] reacted by confronting Fabian, his father. Upon [the son’s] confrontation, Fabian went to grab [the son] by the throat, so [the son] pushed him away and took steps back. [The son], however, assured that he was not being choked and his airway was not restricted, I did not see any physical marks on him indicative of choking. [The son] went on to call 911 after this moment had occurred.

The officer observed a cut on Fabian’s wife’s nose described in the affidavit as “about an inch.” However, Fabian’s wife informed the officer she was not willing to testify in court and not willing to prosecute for the incident.

A warrant was issued for Fabian’s arrest. On November 14, Fabian contacted police to confirm he had an outstanding warrant. Police arrived at his location and Fabian was arrested, then booked into the Orange County Jail.

Fabian is due back in court for arraignment on December 11.

FABIAN ON 60 DAYS IN

60 Days In viewers will likely recall Fabian due to his heated interactions with a notoriously cranky Utah County Jail corrections officer. Their dispute over an iPad would result in Fabian being placed on 48-hour lockdown in his cell.

Below is a clip from 60 Days In Season 9 highlighting the escalation of the conflict between Fabian and the C.O.

The tension between Fabian and the C.O. only got worse, and Fabian was punished with back-to-back 48-hour lockdowns. He made it 18 hours into the second lockdown before informing producers he wanted to tap out.

Starcasm will continue to monitor Fabian’s case and update with any major developments.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com