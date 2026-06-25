Taylor Parker’s First Pregnancy Lie Was Twins: How the Deception Escalated Before the Murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock

Taylor Parker’s deception may have begun earlier than many people realize. According to accounts that emerged after her arrest, Taylor initially claimed she was pregnant with twins shortly after beginning her relationship with Wade Griffin.

Mere weeks after they had begun dating in 2019, Taylor Parker told Wade Griffin she was pregnant with twins. When that fake pregnancy “ended” in what Taylor described as a “freak accident” Griffin believed her story and remained supportive.

Court testimony established that Parker had undergone a hysterectomy in 2015 and was therefore unable to become pregnant, a fact she concealed from Griffin and many people around her. Despite this, prosecutors said she spent months creating the appearance of pregnancy through fake medical records, fabricated ultrasounds, a silicone pregnancy belly, and even a gender reveal celebration.

As her claimed due date approached in 2020, authorities said Parker became desperate to maintain the illusion. Prosecutors argued that fear of losing Griffin was a major motive behind the deception. Witnesses testified that Parker believed the relationship could end if the truth about her inability to have children was exposed.

That deception culminated in one of the most shocking crimes in Texas history. On Oct. 9, 2020, prosecutors said Parker murdered 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was 35 weeks pregnant, and removed the unborn baby in an attempt to pass the child off as her own. Parker was convicted of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death.

Looking back, the alleged twin pregnancy has become a crucial part of understanding how Parker’s lies evolved over time. What initially appeared to be a tragic miscarriage would later be viewed by investigators as an early chapter in a years-long pattern of deception that ultimately ended in tragedy.