Former RHOC Star Lynne Curtin’s Daughter Found Homeless and Battling Addiction

Alexa Curtin, 33, was recently discovered at a local gas station in the crime-ridden streets of Lancaster, California, with missing teeth and two missing fingers.

In a recent street interview with YouTuber LA To You Int. filmed in Lancaster, California, Alexa revealed she is currently homeless and struggling with fentanyl addiction after years of legal trouble, instability, and trauma.

In the candid interview, Alexa reflected on her difficult upbringing. “My life was kind of unstable growing up,” she said. “We were constantly switching schools… I didn’t have any stable relationships.” She connected her current struggles to the public pressure of growing up on reality television and the instability of her childhood.

Alexa also revealed that her parents have cut financial ties with her until she becomes sober. “I’m kinda cut off right now until maybe I get sober and then they’re gonna supply me with money again,” she said. “Right now they really don’t want anything to do with me.”

“I started smoking speed and s**t. Hanging out with the wrong people, I guess,” she continued. “‘m not using as much as I used to. I used to use a lot, now I use a lot less.”

RHOC viewers may remember Alexa and her sister Raquel as central figures in one of the franchise’s most infamous early storylines, including a televised eviction notice that exposed the financial strain behind the family’s on-screen lifestyle. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will remember Lynne Curtin as the free-spirited, cuff-designing mom who joined in Season 4. While Lynne chased her passion for leather and tried to navigate a crumbling marriage, her two teenage daughters – especially Alexa Curtin – often landed at the center of drama.

Alexa’s struggles have extended far beyond her reality TV days. In mid-2024, she served three days of a six-day jail sentence in Orange County after pleading guilty to meth possession. Court records show she was booked on June 3, 2024, after being picked up on an outstanding warrant. She was 32 at the time of her arrest.

This latest arrest stems from an incident in August 2022, when police found Alexa with meth and drug paraphernalia used to smoke or inject substances. Prosecutors charged her with two counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexa skipped several court dates, including hearings in December 2022 and August 2023. After missing the August 2023 hearing, a judge issued a $10,000 bench warrant. Though the Garden Grove Police Department served the warrant in January 2024, they did not arrest her at that time. She failed to appear again at a March 2024 hearing, leading to another warrant. In April 2024, officers pulled her over for driving with expired registration, citing her for two active warrants and noting she had no permanent address. She was ordered to appear in court on June 11, 2024, but failed to show once again. The Anaheim Police Department eventually served her most recent warrant, landing her briefly behind bars.

Her record includes charges for DUI, petty theft, vandalism, and drug-related offenses.

In 2017, she made headlines after winning $2.25 million in a lawsuit involving an alleged sexual assault by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy. However, this financial windfall appears to have done little to stabilize her life trajectory.

She said she is using less fentanyl than she once did, but is still struggling. In addition to addiction and homelessness, Alexa revealed she has lost two fingers from a past car accident and currently cannot afford a phone or valid identification. “I have nothing,” she said.

The interview also included disturbing details about violence she says she experienced while living in Lancaster, including an alleged sexual assault. Alexa said the experience left her fearing for her life and deeply traumatized.