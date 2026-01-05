BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Jovon and Annalyn wedding video and photos

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Annalyn Fox and Jovon Fox have the unique distinction of being the only married couple in franchise history with different wedding dates.

Due to COVID pandemic travel restrictions, Jovon and Annalyn were married remotely. Jovon was in his home state of Alabama, while Annalyn was in the Philippines. At the time they both said “I do” via a Zoom wedding ceremony, it was February 15 in Alabama and February 16 in the Philippines.

JOVON AND ANNALYN WEDDING VIDEOS

Annalyn is VERY active on social media, and she posts often about her long distance relationship with Jovon. Those posts include two YouTube wedding videos.

The first video includes footage filmed by someone with Annalyn during the online ceremony. It has footage before and after the wedding, as well as a wonderful wedding photos slide show at the end. Below is the video followed by a few of the images:









JOVON AND ANNALYN WEDDING VOWS

The next Jovon and Annalyn wedding video is taken directly from the Zoom stream. The 11+ minute clip includes the wedding vows from Jovon and Annalyn.

“We have different timezone, crazy distance from each other but we didn’t stop pursuing our goal as a couple, to be legally married,” Annalyn begins her description for the video. More from the description:

We have been planning to get married but Covid has happened. And the moment the Philippines announced that our border is finally open, we already paid for everything and even had a marriage license so we decided to still do it anyway. I might make a content about this journey and how we did it so we can also help others. While this is not our last wedding-as we are still getting married here in the Philippines, I am happy that we did it. This marriage is sort of unique and something I could always share in the future to our future children and grandkids. I just want to remind whoever thinking of doing this that Utah virtual/online wedding is legit. It is a real, lawfully marriage registered in USA and NOT A JOKE. So you better know what you’re getting into. Thank you my loves for watching this and all the support.

Here’s the video followed by a transcript of Jovon’s vows and Annalyn’s vows.

JOVON FOX’S WEDDING VOWS

To my wife Anna: I vow to always try to bring out the

best in you because you always try to bring out the best in me.

I vow to always keep changing – always with you, and never apart from you, in mind body and spirit.

And I also vow not to only take you as my wife, but to take you as my best friend and my partner in life.

And I will always try to strive to be a better person and a better husband — not only for you, but myself and my family

With all my love –

Your husband,

Jovon

ANNALYN FOX’S WEDDING VOWS

I think yours is better than mine, but I’ll try — before I have an asthma attack. I’ll get through this.

Jovon [inaudible], you know when I met you I was not in the best condition of my life. [Annalyn begins to tear up.] See if I can get through this.

I almost gave up believing there was someone for me. I was cynical — not because I don’t want love, but because I just felt like giving up for some reason. There was even a time I asked the lord god, “Have you forgotten about me? Why is the one who is not wrong – where is he?”

Then one day you came along.

And then, I remember I was always excited to go online to talk to you. Everything worked out so perfectly, despite of the distance and all the hindrances.

If I haven’t said enough, I want to tell you again how grateful I

am to god for giving me you.

Thank you for all the love. I promise – I promise you my undying devotion, love and loyalty. I vow to love you in times of happiness and sorrow. And when the times are tough, I will only try to love you even harder.

You are such a wonderful person and you deserve the best. And I am one lucky woman to have you. I vow to honor you as my husband — to protect you, to submit to you, to be your best friend, and to support all your decisions.

So, boo, if one day you want to do something, make sure that you know you will tell me because I’ll always be supportive, okay?

I’ll be there for you from now on. You will never, ever feel alone anymore. I mean, with my clinginess, why would you?

You are my twin flame, my one great love, and I am yours forever. [Inaudible]

PS. You’ll never be able to get rid of me, so apology in advance for being clingy.

I love you so much.

To find out if Jovon and Annalyn lived up to their vows after meeting in person for the first time, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.

