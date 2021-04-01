LINKS Dorinda Medley returning?, Kim Kardashian naked & unafraid, Child COVID vaccine…

REALITY TEA – All these rumors about Dorinda Medley returning to Real Housewives of New York probably have nothing to do with the fact that her book is coming out soon. (If it’s half as entertaining as Sharon Stone’s, we’re in for a treat!) To be fair to her publisher, Dorinda signed up to write a memoir just before getting fired from the show — so a lot of the rumors are probably Simon & Schuster plants
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Kim Kardashian says one of the best things about her impending divorce from Kanye West is he no longer criticizes her for walking around naked in her living room. If we knew Kim took a page from the Alanis Morissette Guide to Life, we’d have predicted their divorce much sooner
VOX – “When will teens and kids be able to get the Covid-19 vaccines? It may still be a while. Here’s what parents can do in the meantime while their kids aren’t vaccinated and others are”
CELEBITCHY – This will come as a huge surprise, but after months of scorn and general gaping from a public that seems about half haters and half admirers, Meghan Markle has apparently decided that she’ll be having a home birth when she and Harry welcome their second child this summer
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Syrus Yarbrough from The Challenge: All Stars says he and two other Real World reality stars pitched a Real World All-Stars-type show to Bravo, because the network pays better than the rest
THE BLAST – Chet Hanks got slashed
LAINEY GOSSIP – It sounds like Rami Malek maybe overreacted a little bit when Rachel Bilson shared a cute picture of the two of them being dorks together back in high school a million years before they were anything like famous. Hopefully Rachel gets a private and sincere apology instead of any kind of public one
GO FUG YOURSELF – I’ve been on a late quarantine Mad Men kick lately, so this article on January Jones’ SAG Awards look back in 2013 hits just right
DLISTED – Did you know there’s a movie coming out based on a bonkers Twitter thread from 2015? It’s called Zola, there’s a trailer, and in case you’re like me and hadn’t ever seen the original thread you need to do yourself a favor and click through to read it
JEZEBEL – I never would have expected a long and thoughtful essay on cabbage to be such a delightful palette cleanser, but here we are
(Photo credits: Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter.