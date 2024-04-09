RHOBH Lisa Rinna’s husband to star in AMC+’s In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin

Harry Hamlin’s spaghetti sauce made a splash when it appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. His wife, Lisa Rinna, is a former cast member of the series.
Now Hamlin is starring in his own cooking show with his niece and classically trained chef Renee Guilbault. In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin starts May 15, 2024.
Harry Hamlin’s spaghetti sauce
We’ll get to Harry Hamlin’s new cooking show in a minute… because some people may ask what the heck he has to do with food in the first place. Fans of his wife Lisa Rinna’s reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that Harry has been creating things in the kitchen for a while, including some pretty famous spaghetti sauce.
What seemed to take up an entire season of discussion, the above-mentioned sauce became a topic of contention when star Garcelle Beauvais was accused on not thanking Harry for some that was allegedly gifted to her.
In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin
In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin is an AMC+ series that will premiere May 15, 2024. In the preview below we see many celebrity guests, including Lisa Rinna of course. Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen also make an appearance.
Similar vibes to the gone-too-soon CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy or even more poetically Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, Hamlin shows off recipes and food from an extremely personal perspective while integrating his friends and family along the way.
One blood relative involved is costar Chef Renee Guilbault: the one who gives the show’s cooking some credibility… and also happens to be Hamlin’s niece.
Chef Renee Guilbault
Accompanying Hamlin ‘in the kitchen’ is Renee Guilbault, a trained chef who happens to be Hamlin’s niece. Her LinkedIn puts her in the greater Boston area and her official ‘about me’ bio describes her extensive experience:
Global Food & Beverage Leader: Menu Design, Recipe Development, High-Volume, Fresh Food Operations, & Workforce Management / Chef / Author / “Restaurant Industry = Wild Opportunity” Champion
In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin started out as a Christmas special on IFC. The episode, which you can watch here, is the basis for the upcoming reality series of the same name.
The description of the series reads:
Renowned actor, writer, entrepreneur, and star of #MayfairWitches, Harry Hamlin welcomes us into his kitchen. Each episode, Harry and his niece Renee Guilbault (author and food industry veteran) will curate gorgeous dniner parties for their guests.
