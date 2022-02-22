One of the most difficult aspects of the superyacht stewardess job is dealing with very wealthy and VERY inebriated charter guests. That shouldn’t be a problem for Below Deck: Sailing Yacht third stew Ashley Marti because she’s had quite a bit of experience dealing with sauced upper-class partiers while working as a bottle girl!
Ashley graduated from the University of Connecticut in December of 2018, and the first job listed on her LinkedIn after graduation was cocktail server at Shrine Nightclub in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Here’s Ashley slinging some Grey Goose at Shrine, followed by some photos of her in costume for the club:
Ashley actually started at Shrine prior to her graduation, in September of 2018. Here’s how she described her duties:
Primary roles included skillfully promoting items on the bottle list while assertively up selling menu items; promoting weekly events and developing clientele by booking tables; experience working with high profile guests such as Drake and Rick Ross; entering orders into the POS and organizing parades to deliver bottles to tables; and preparing cocktails at the table, including shots and mixed drinks.
The Shrine job lasted about six months before Ashley packed up and headed south to Florida! After arriving in Florida, Ashley worked for a month in March of 2019 as a cocktail server for the Delano Beach Club:
Served as a VIP waitress during Miami music week, roles included providing friendly, professional, and engaging service to ensure guest satisfaction; displaying enthusiasm and using up selling techniques to exceed alcohol minimums by at least 50%; ensuring that tables were fully stocked with ice, mixers, and glasses upon guest arrival and throughout the day; and greeting guests upon arrival to their section and collecting payment for the table minimum, while checking to ensure that payment information was accurate and pre-authorized the amount.
After her brief gig at Delano, Ashley moved on to the famous Fontainebleau, where she worked as a pool server from April until July.
Primary roles included waiting on multiple guests on the pool deck; performing cashiering functions by closing checks and preparing end of shift paperwork; engaged with guests and employees in an inattentive, friendly, courteous, and service oriented manner; and recommended bottle purchase over single cocktails to increase sales.
Ashley doesn’t mention it on her LinkedIn profile, but it appears as though she also worked for Studio 23 in Miami. Here’s a photo of her (Top Center) as a member of the VIP Bottle service crew posted in June of 2019:
From Fontainebleau, Ashley moved on to being a server at E11even before finally landing a job as a Daer Devil cocktail server for the Daer club located in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Ashley’s LinkedIn suggests that she still works there, but I’m just assuming that she hasn’t updated her profile since she made the transition to yachting.
There are LOTS of photos of Ashley working at Daer! Here are just a few examples:
To check out Ashley serving up bottles (or at least pouring from them) on board Parsifal III, be sure to tune in to new episodes of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht airing Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo!
