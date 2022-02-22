Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Captain Glenn is single and hoping to hook up with a Real Housewife. Tonight on Watch What Happens Live Andy offered to set him up with one, asking to take his pick.
Andy mentioned RHONY’s Eboni K.Williams or RHOSLC’s Heather Gay. Captain Glenn’s eyes lit up when he heard Eboni’s name.
“I want to set you up with a real housewife,” Andy said to applause from the audience in the clubhouse. Apparently this was something he and Glenn had already been discussing. “I think we talked Eboni. I think we talked about Heather Gay. Do you have your eyes on anybody.”
Glenn said that it was hard to keep up with them all but, “if you could hook me up with Eboni, that would be awesome.”
“I can,” Andy said, while Glen chuckled, “I’m going to get myself in trouble.”