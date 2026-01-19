Tana Mongeau recalls partying with celebrities, almost dying in her journey to sobriety

“My traumas were eating me alive,” Tana says about her days of substance abuse.

Tana Mongeau has been a social media influencer since she was a young teen, and after a year of sobriety she’s opening up about the years of substance abuse that was normalized in the Los Angeles scene that helped her escape from her trauma for awhile. But traumas always catch up with us.

Tana was found herself with a dizzying amount of money and influence, access to celebrities, and the ability to do whatever she wanted. What she, and those around her, tended to want was to “get sh!t-faced in various cool places.”

And so, that’s what she did.

One way Tana is healing is by envisioning herself taking care of herself when she was drunk and sick, and making peace with the things that she said and did when she was drunk that she doesn’t identify with.

She starts to tear us as she says, “I have to hold hands with drunk Tana. In my head I’m getting into bed with her in 2021, and she’s sh!t-faced saying things that make no sense, but I’m tucking her hair behind her ear and telling her that she can do this.”

