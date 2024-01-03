Bravo reality stars with birthdays in January

We have a list of the Bravo reality television stars with birthdays in January.
See who was born when and what age these reality tv celebs are turning: Carl Radke from Summer House, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, and more…
Reality Stars on Bravo with January birthdays
Jan 5 Kristin Cavallari
While Kristin Cavallari has technically only starred on realty shows from MTV (Laguna Beach) and E! (Very Cavallari), Kristin still has deep ties to the Bravoverse.
Before Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover started dating love-of-his-life Paige DeSorbo from Summer House he was single and ready to mingle with another reality star. Cavallari has admitted that she and Conover “kissed” while hanging out with 3rd amigo Austen Kroll.
Born Jan 5, 1987, Kristin will be turning 37 this year.
@bravowwhl
Kristin Cavallari confesses to kissing #SouthernCharm star Craig Conover. 👀 #WWHL
Jan 11 Kyle Richards
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards is all over the news for her alleged relationship with female country singer Morgan Wade amid separation rumors from husband Maurico Umansky.
The husband and wife are back and forth on social media – sometimes posting images with alleged “new” partners, alongside “reunion” photos of their entire family united.
Kyle Richards was born Jan 11, 1969 and will be turning 55 this year.
Jan 24 Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore is the 2nd Real Housewife to celebrate their birthday in January. Real Housewives of Atlanta icon Kenya Moore will be blowing out her candles soon. Known for being one of the most beautiful women across the franchise, Kenya won the Miss USA pageant in 1993.
Kenya has been on #RHOA since joining the series in its fifth season in 2012. She is currently still a peach holder. Born Jan 24, 1971, Moore will be 53 in 2024.
Jan 27 Carl Radke
Summer House OG Carl Radke is another January born who has been through the ringer recently.
Radke, who has starred on Bravo since 2017, has had many heavy storylines including his brother’s su*cide and his journey to sobriety – which alienated him from his role in the alcohol company Loverboy founded by friends Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.
Carl Radke was engaged to costar and fellow Summer House OG Lindsay Hubbard from 2022-2023 until he called it off “abruptly” cancelling their Mexico destination wedding. Cameras caught it all and the drama will unfold on season 8 which is yet to be announced.
Born Jan 25, 1985, Carl will celebrate his 39th birthday in 2024.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com