BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Rick Van Vactor and Chinny’s Nigerian wedding video

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rick Van Vactor is no stranger to looking for love abroad. Prior to dating Trisha from Madagascar on the current season, Rick married a Nigerian woman named Chinny.

RICK VAN VACTOR AND EX-WIFE CHINNY DETAILS

“I was married to Samson and Fredrick’s mom Chinny for seven years,” Rick revealed on Sunday night’s episode of Before the 90 Days. “Chinny is from Nigeria, and I brought her over on a K-1 visa,” he added.

Viewers may recall Rick stating in his intro that he has three grown kids, and two younger kids ages 6 (Samson) and 2 (Fredrick). Rick also had another child named Pharaoh who would be 14 now. When Pharaoh was two years old he was murdered by his mother’s boyfriend, Mathew Berry.

“I think Chinny had higher expectations that what I could realistically provide,” Rick said in this week’s episode. “And it caused a lot of issues between us.”

Chinny filmed for Before the 90 Days, and footage with her was included in a bonus scene from a “More To Love” episode that aired earlier this season. Rick shared a video of the scene on Instagram:

Rick mentions in the scene that he met Chinny online and eventually married her and brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa.

“I was very much in love with her, but when she came to America it wasn’t what I expected it to be,” Rick says in the scene. “It was less affection than when I was visiting her, and we didn’t seem to be communicating as well.”

Despite having issues soon after Chinny arrived in the United States, the couple remained together.

“We kept trying to make it work, especially after she got pregnant,” Rick reveals. But, after seven years, Chinny “decided that our marriage had run its course.”

Chinny asks Rick why he continues to look for love in other countries. “Because I want a traditional woman,” Rick replies, “and I can’t seem to find that here.”

Rick says he isn’t sure why he hasn’t had any luck looking for love in the United States. “Because you’re cheap, that’s why,” Chinny tells him.

“Does she know you’re a rideshare driver? “Chinny asks. “That’s kind of embarrassing, don’t you think so?”

From Chinny’s confessional, which heavily foreshadows Rick’s future issues with Trish:

When I met Rick, he would send me money. He would send me gifts, flowers — and he told me that he was going to, like, you know, take care of me. and when I came here, he stopped giving me money like two months of getting to the States. So, I don’t trust that he’s gonna take care of her like she thinks.

Chinny also foreshadows another issue between Rick and Trish when she brings up the fact that Chinny will most certainly want to have children while Rick says he “has enough.”

RICK AND CHINNY WEDDING VIDEO AND DETAILS

Rick Van Vactor and Chinny were married in Nigeria in May of 2017, according to video of the wedding posted online. The ceremony was a traditional Nigerian wedding, and looks like it was a lot of fun!

If you’re wondering how old Chinny is, Starcasm has been unable to verify her age. However, she looks to be MUCH closer to Rick’s age (52 while filming) than Trish (25 while filming).

Starcasm has also been unable to verify that Rick and Chinny are divorced. We were unable to locate a dissolution filing for the couple in Los Angeles County. We will continue to look into it and update this post if a divorce filing is located.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com