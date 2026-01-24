The Bachelorette’s Emily Maynard Becomes a Grandmother at 39

Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson has officially become a grandmother at age 39. She announced via Instagram on Friday that her daughter, Ricki Hendrick, 20, had given birth to her daughter Romi.

Maynard, 39, shared a photo of herself and her husband, Tyler Johnson, holding the newborn in the hospital. Emily had Ricki when she was 19.

Bachelor Nation first got to know Hendrick while her mom was on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Maynard won Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor in 2011 before becoming The Bachelorette in 2012.

Maynard is a fan-favorite of the franchise, with many admiring her strength following the death of her fiancée Ricky Hendrick, who is Ricki’s father. Ricky, a NASCAR driver, died in a plane crash in October 2004. Maynard was 18 at the time and didn’t realize she was pregnant until after Ricky’s passing.

During her season as The Bachelorette, Maynard accepted a proposal from Jef Holm before breaking up several months later.

After her reality TV journey ended, Emily found love outside the franchise. She had met Tyler Johnson at church prior to becoming The Bachelorette, and the two reconnected after her engagement to Holm ended. Emily married Johnson in 2014 and welcomed five additional children with him.