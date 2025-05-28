Match Me Abroad Season 2 cast photos and bios, returns June 22

Pack your bags and grab your passports — TLC’s international dating experiment Match Me Abroad is coming back for a second season starting Sunday, June 22 at 10/9c!

If the first season of Match Me Abroad taught us anything, it’s that love doesn’t always speak the same language. The second time around the stakes (and heartbreak potential) are even higher.

The show is leveling up with six American singles headed to Brazil, Ireland, and Singapore in search of love — with the help of professional matchmakers.

MATCH ME ABROAD SEASON 2 CAST



Harold (New Mexico) – Back for Round Two in Singapore

If you watched Season 1, you know Harold. After falling hard in Prague and losing love to long-distance, he’s back—and not giving up. This season, he’s headed to Singapore, trusting a matchmaker once again to help him find “the one.”



Monica (California) – Looking for Fire in Brazil

Single mom Monica has dedicated years to raising her daughter. Now, it’s her turn. She’s trading California calm for Brazilian spice, drawn by the country’s passionate energy and swoon-worthy men.



Victoria (New York) – Tired of NYC Dating, Tries Her Luck in Ireland

After enduring 50 first dates in New York (yes, fifty), Victoria is done with the dating app carousel. She’s placing her romantic hopes in the hands of an Irish matchmaker and hoping the luck of the Irish includes true love.



Sarah (Texas) – Glam, Goals, and Singapore Standards

Sarah is fabulous, focused, and not here to waste time. She’s enlisted her mom as backup and is flying to Singapore to meet someone who checks every box — including looking like her celebrity crush.



Amber (Texas) – Sweetheart Searching in Ireland

Amber is chasing a dream: love, kids, and a cottage in the Irish countryside. She’s one of two singles in Ireland this season, hoping to find a man who shares her soft-focus vision of the future.



Tony (Florida) – Brazilian Beauty or Bust

Tony has tried everything — apps, A.I. filters, and maybe even a prayer or two. Now he’s heading to Brazil, convinced that his future wife (and future baby mama?) is waiting for him there.

MATCH ME ABROAD SEASON 2 MATCHMAKERS



Katarina (Ireland) – With a no-nonsense approach and sharp instincts, Katarina guides Victoria and Amber through Irish courtship customs and cultural surprises.



Dolly (Singapore) – Sophisticated and intuitive, Dolly helps Harold and Sarah navigate Singapore’s polished dating scene and their own expectations.



Luiza (Brazil) – Bold and honest, Luiza keeps it real with Monica and Tony as they dive into Brazil’s steamy and spirited love landscape.

Match Me Abroad season 2 premieres Sunday, June 22 at 10/9c on TLC. The show will also stream on Max and Discovery+.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









