LINKS Andy Cohen coronavirus update, Prince Charles in danger, Love Is Blind new season…

REALITY TEA – Andy Cohen hasn’t shared anything on social media since revealing his coronavirus diagnosis almost a week ago. So RHONY star Ramona Singer gave us the first Andy Cohen coronavirus update, as she says she’s been in close contact with Cohen via text the whole time; according to Ramona, Andy is “hanging in there” and doing much better than some of her other infected friends
CELEBITCHY – Prince Charles, who announced his own coronaviral infection earlier this week, for some reason kept up a heavy traveling schedule, including going from London to Scotland to self-isolate. Charles is 71 years old and could have sheltered in one of Buckingham Palace’s 775 (literally) rooms instead of exposing however many more people to his germs before locking the door
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Netflix should have known Love is Blind would be exactly the kind of trash TV people needed in 2020, global pandemic or no, because then they could have new seasons ready to go right now. Instead, fans of the show will have to be satisfied with the news that Netflix renewed LiB for two more seasons
VOX – This is likely to be very helpful, if also potentially quite depressing and discouraging: “Charting the coronavirus pandemic state by state: In cases, deaths, and tests per capita, here’s how each US state’s coronavirus situation compares”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Fug Madness 2020 is down to its Sweet Sixteen, and the best place for you to begin your voting is with whatever in the world Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll star Dasha Polanco is wearing, thinking, doing here
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Cardi B’s rant about the inequality in the way coronavirus is currently being treated, and the dangers of celebrities creating a false sense of calm, is absolutely perfect,” and not just because it touches on the weird thing that happens when major celebrities talk about “celebrities” as if it’s a group they themselves don’t belong to
JEZEBEL – Another Netflix shout-out: “Thank God for Tiger King”
DLISTED – Demi Lovato’s quarantine bae is 28-year-old soap opera star Max Ehrich, who has a neck tattoo, used to date Bella Thorne (tracks), and does indeed look the part of a thirst trap
THE BLEMISH – Last weekend’s box office take was the lowest in the history of movie theaters, so remember that the name of the #1 movie in the country for that weekend was Phoenix, Oregon and you’ll be your team’s trivia night hero whenever people can congregate again
THE BLAST – Kourtney Kardashian is schooling her son Mason on how to be discreet on social media. I’m frankly surprised that the kid isn’t already a master of this very necessary skill (he’s ten), but then maybe his father already set him up with a burner IG account
(Photo credit: Andy Cohen coronavirus update via Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.