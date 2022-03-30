DLISTED – The other big Oscars controversy – though it’s pretty small by comparison – was the Amy Schumer and Kirsten Dunst joke. Amy asked Jesse Plemons’ “seat filler” to kindly stand up so she could sit next to him for a bit, and the bit was that Amy thought Jesse’s wife was a seat filler, and isn’t that strange and funny. It was just as bad as Chris Rock’s “GI Jane 2” joke, but Amy responded to her haters by saying that Kirsten was in on it. Which I wish weren’t true, because Kirsten Dunst deserves way better than that
CELEBITCHY – As for that first big Oscars controversy? Apparently the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has begun a “formal review” of Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock. There doesn’t seem to be any serious suggestion about what to do, though. And since Smith has already apologized – and, you know, won Best Actor – there doesn’t seem to be much the Academy *can* do without looking like idiots, racists, or both
JEZEBEL – OJ Simpson? Seriously? Maybe sit this one out
THE BLAST – Speaking of people who need to sit more things out: Neither Will Smith nor Chris Rock need your money, Jake Paul
LAINEY GOSSIP – This is a really good point: Why aren’t there more big trailer drops during the Oscars? Why does the Super Bowl get all the glory? True, way more people watch the Super Bowl domestically, but the Oscars are a bigger draw internationally, and always generate big online buzz. Anyway, the first trailer for the new season of Only Murders in the Building aired during the Oscars, in case you forgot (I did!)
PAJIBA – In other trailer news, the full-length trailer for Apple TV’s Shining Girls dropped yesterday. It looks really good, but really rough. As in, this eight-episode series about a time-traveling murderer who targets women might have me wishing I were watching Elizabeth Moss’ other big hit streaming show instead
GO FUG YOURSELF – Tessa Thompson should have been nominated for an acting Oscar for Passing. She also should get a lot more attention for the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair afterparty
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – “Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates in Wake of Taylor Hawkins Death”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Sister Wives Star Paedon Brown Talks About Robyn Brown Criticizing His Parents For Divorcing, Kody’s Real Job & the Possibility of His Mom Christine Getting a TV Show”
REALITY TEA – “It’s boring” is Bethenny Frankel’s verdict on the new Real Housewives of New York. This is exactly what people said about the old Real Housewives of New York when it started airing, so, take that for whatever you think it’s worth
