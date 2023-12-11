90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson reveals on tonight’s episode that he was recently arrested for drug possession and he is currently facing jail time because he failed to apply for the diversion program.
Starcasm has exclusive details on Sam’s arrest, including his charges and mug shot photo. We also have the mug shot photo and charge details for the young woman he was with!
We will start with what Sam says about his arrest on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Episode 10, “For Better Or For Worse.”
Around 22, I started seeing a Suboxone doctor. Suboxone — it’s still kind of like an opiate. It keeps you from getting sick going through withdrawals.
And recently I was on a business trip with a co-worker, and the cops pulled us over. They found my Suboxone, and because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.
The judge offered me a diversion program. It’s a program you could do for one to several years. Like, you take tests to show you’re not on drugs and take drug classes. And you avoid jail time, as long as you, like, do everything properly.
But, because I missed the deadline to file the application, I could be facing jail time.
So, Citra knows about my addiction and the arrest, but she doesn’t know that me missing my deadline for the diversion could mean jail time.
I want to wait until Citra gets here to tell her about me missing the deadline because I’m worried that if I tell her before, she might not even come.
90 Day Fiancé Sam arrest details
According to jail records, Sam Wilson was arrested on March 27, 2023. He was initially charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine (Suboxone is a brand name for buprenorphine) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sam posted his $2,500 bond and was released from jail on March 28, 2023.
A court docket entry on June 13 indicates Sam intended to apply for the diversion program. The felony cocaine possession charge was dismissed on June 14.
Court records indicate diversion was granted on October 10, but the docket entry states the court was “awaiting signatures.” The next scheduled court hearing is January 26.
Starcasm exclusively revealed Sam and Citra were married on September 10, 2023, which was exactly one month before the court docket entry about awaiting signatures for the diversion program.
Sam arrested with a young woman
Sam Wilson mentions on 90 Day Fiancé that he was traveling with a co-worker at the time of his arrest. Jail and court records indicate that Sam was with a 24-year-old (now 25-year-old) woman.
The young woman was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended license, and speeding. I assume she was speeding and was pulled over, which resulted in the drugs allegedly being found in her and Sam’s possession.
Here is her mug shot photo:
Sam’s traveling companion was also released the next day after posting a smaller bond amount of $1,500. She is due back in court later this month.
The young woman who was with Sam is a podcast host whose LinkedIn profile lists her current job as a corporate trainer for a marketing services company. I could find no connection between her and Sam on their social media accounts.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com