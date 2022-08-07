Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé shows Emily and Kobe’s wedding day. While Kobe Blaise was preparing to walk down the aisle, he almost told his future father-in-law David Bieberly the secret that Emily was expecting their second child. Ultimately, Kobe decided to wait until after the wedding, but the scene between the two men was moving. This weekend Kobe took to Instagram to thank David for everything he’s done for him.
“I just wanna say thank you for letting me into your home even though you didn’t know who I was,” Kobe wrote in his post. “Thank you for believing that love can make a man travel the world just to be with that one person who make him happy, thank you for looking at me as a part of your family, thank you for all the love you showed me and above all I just want to say thank you for the endless support you always provide for us even though we break the one and only rule you gave us 😂😂.”
David, who is an architect, had been supporting his daughter Emily throughout her pregnancy with Kobe’s first child Koban, and has supported Kobe during his move to the United States. However, David has been clear how much financial pressure this puts on him, and asked Kobe and Emily to not have a second child until they were out of his house.
Kobe and Emily didn’t use protection and got pregnant for a second time before the wedding. Because Emily had convinced her parents to help pay for the wedding, she didn’t want to tell her parents about the second child until after the marriage.
After the wedding, Kobe told Emily’s family about the pregnancy at dinner, and everyone was shocked to hear the news. David voiced his concerns that his plans of retirement in a year-and-a-half have now been put on hold because of the financial responsibilities with the new baby. David and Emily’s mom Lisa also wanted to travel, and all these responsibilities put some of their dreams and plans on hold.
“It’s true you were not there when I and Emily started the relationship but have carried the highest burden and you’ve been the the backbone ever since I moved to the US,” Kobe continued in his Instagram post. “You are a clear example of what a father in law should be and I’m so happy I’m looking up to you. You’ve inspired me in so many ways that I lack words to express how I feel, I just want to let you know I love you you from the bottom of my heart and that you’ll never regret having me as part of your family. ✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿