Fan favorite 90 Day Fiance Season 2 couple Daniel and Amy Frishmuth have announced that their family is still growing as Amy is currently pregnant with their third child!
Both Danny and Amy shared the news on Instagram this week with a video capturing the moment that they revealed to their son Jedidiah and daughter Anna that they were getting a younger sibling.
“OK guys, we have a surprise for you,” Danny begins the clip, uploaded on Mother’s Day. “It’s really good news. Inside of mom’s belly, there’s a baby.”
Jedidiah looks completely shocked while Anna just smiles joyfully. “Are you serious?” he asks.
“I’m being dead serious,” Danny assures him with a laugh. “You’re going to have a little brother or a little sister. We don’t know yet.”
After a moment of shocked silence from the siblings, Amy asks: “What do you think JD?”
“Good!” Jedidiah says as he gives a big thumb up.
“What do you want it to be?” Amy asks.
Jedidiah doesn’t bother to answer the question and just moves on with the assumption that he will be getting a little brother. “I want his name to be…”
“You want it to be a boy?” Amy asks.
“Yep!” Jedidiah replies.
However, his sister Anna drowns him out by voicing her opinion on the matter. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!” she exclaims.
Here’s the video:
CONGRATULATIONS to Danny and Amy!
If you’re curious about what the Frishmuths have been up to, they moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas in 2017. They continue to be heavily involved in church, and they have taken inspiration from fellow Texan reality star couple Chris and Joanna Gaines by documenting their home rennovation project. You can follow along on Instagram with their @frishmuthhome account.
But why let me catch you up when Amy can do it herself so much better? Here is her Instagram post from April 18 that accompanied a photo of herself and Danny:
I landed in America April 2014 and then moved to Texas April 2017. Now spending April 2020 in quarantine reflecting on what these past years have been for me. I know I have a lot more life to live but I can’t help but be blown away about all the crazy events of the past few years.
Some of you may have watched our journey on a reality TV show but there was so much going on behind the scenes that only a select few got to see. My move to America was the most exciting & challenging experience I’ve ever been through, yes even harder than child birth 🙃 Yes I gained an opportunity to build the most beautiful life & incredible little family but the sacrifice & isolation still felt so WEIGHTY. The growth, the weeding out of junk, the weening off dependency’s & the comforts that I clung to – all of it was a journey of stripping away the things I found important in my life, that were good things but took place of what should have been my only source of life: Jesus.
God is so gentle with us. When I cried out to Him He never responded with a “get over it” – He cried with me, mourned with me, then taught me how to carry on, but the key was doing it WITH Him! The revelation of FULL dependency on Him was worth all the sacrifice. I can’t say I fully understand dependency, this will be a life long journey but the realization that I NEED Him grows stronger with each moment of sacrifice.
#90DayFiance @amykristyafrica is pregnant again, expecting 2nd child with hubby Danny Frishmuth! https://t.co/UffVE3ORQU #CONGRATS 🍋 pic.twitter.com/I4Rzms2xmy
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 2, 2017
Now quarantine & corona virus – you may feel like this situation is happening “to you” rather than “for you”, no you didn’t CHOOSE this however “we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.” – And His promise is just that – Goodness in everything!
So if you’re home, stuck, going crazy for connection, lost a job, concerned about at risk loved ones or at risk yourself, – there’s an opportunity for good in everything, an opportunity to call out to a God who wants to work everything together for your good, He wants to mourn with you, cry with you & show you to find true JOY in Him! Nothing lasts forever, this too shall pass but how you choose to take on today will determine your response to tomorrow’s trials.
