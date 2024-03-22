Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles both have cancer

After 2 months of wondering what happened to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge reemerged to announce she has cancer. King Charles just announced the same.
Read their diagnosis and announcements here…
Royal Family cancer announcements
Shocking news has dropped that Catherine, Princess of Wales, member of the British royal family, has been diagnosed with cancer. While the type hasn’t been announced yet, it was discovered during her recent planned abdominal surgery.
On March 22, 2024, Kate Middleton posted the following announcement:
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024
My medical team advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.
The Duchess started chemotherapy in late February. Further explaining how she’s doing, Kate, 42, assured those worried:
I am well and getting stronger every day. We hope you understand as a family we now need some space and time. Work has always been a joy and I look forward to being back when able but now must focus on full recovery.
The Princess had disappeared for months, causing many on social media to speculate, even making jokes at her expense.
Imagine they bring Kate out to prove she’s fine but then they cut into her & it turns out she’s actually Cake Middleton instead. Will the horrors never cease
— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) March 14, 2024
kate middleton disappeared to get a degree in graphic design and she was excited to show us what shes been learning
— Peter (@petermarietoto) March 11, 2024
Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles, is also currently undergoing cancer treatment. Charles had a planned procedure on an enlarged prostate in January and surgeons found an unrelated issue which was later diagnosed as cancer.
As to the gravity of his condition, the royal family is being hush-hush, though insiders close to the family say many believe Charles’ ailment is worse than they’re making it out to be. Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.
The new rumor is he’s been given two years to live.
We wish the Duchess of Cambridge and King Charles a healthy, speedy recovery.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com