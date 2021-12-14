It appears that congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre! Photos surfaced online over the weekend that seem to clearly be from Biniyam and Ariela’s wedding in the United States!
The photos were posted by Ariela’s brother, Bradford, in his Instagram stories. The first image shows Biniyam patiently waiting at the altar wearing a shimmering tuxedo. Well, I don’t know about an altar. The photo was taken at the Congregation Kehilat Shalom Jewish temple, and Biniyam is patiently waiting under a chuppah. (A chuppah is a canopy under which a Jewish couple stand during their wedding ceremony.)
Rabbi Jacob Best Adler is also seen in the photo, along with what appears to be a TLC cameraman capturing the moment.
In the second photo, Brad can be seen holding Ariela and Biniyam’s son, Avi, who is super duper dapper in his tuxedo. Here are both pictures:
Brad’s photos have since been deleted, and there has been no further confirmation of a wedding by Ariela, Biniyam, or their family members.
The images are making the rounds online, and many are questioning whether or not the wedding ceremony could have taken place inside of a Jewish synagogue if Biniyam has not converted. It’s generally not accepted, but some more progressive rabbis are willing to do it. Congregation Kehilat Shalom does appear to be progressive. From their About Us:
WE EMBRACE DIVERSITY
All are welcome at our egalitarian congregation. Our membership includes a variety of Jewish backgrounds, and many of our households are interfaith. We are comprised of all ages, genders, races, sexual orientations, and abilities.
Some have speculated that the photos were from a rehearsal. But, it seems unlikely that everyone would be in full wedding attire for a rehearsal?
Biniyam previously expressed his desire to have the wedding ceremony in Ethiopia. “I want to show her an Ethiopian wedding, what it looks like,” he told Us Weekly in August. “My father’s side is very funny. My mother says it’s a different culture [with] a wedding ceremony. I want to show her — for Avi, for Avi’s family.”
Ariela also wanted her family to be in attendance, and expressed concerns about them being able to make the trip to Ethiopia. It appears as though Ariela got her way.
It’s unknown if any of Biniyam’s family members were able to attend the ceremony.
The rumored wedding would actually be Biniyam’s second in the United States, and at least his third overall. He had a wedding ceremony in Iowa in June of 2016 with his first American wife, Bria. The American ceremony was after the couple had a traditional Ethiopian wedding ceremony. You can click here for video and photos from Biniyam’s first American wedding.
Alleged congratulations to Biniyam and Ariela! Going by the fact that there was a cameraman present, I am assuming that 90 Day Fiance fans will get to see it all on screen soon!
