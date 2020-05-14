Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) recently caught heat for using makeup to appear like she has a darker complexion than she does (a.k.a. blackfishing,) and now there is more controversy in her life over dating an older man. Bhad Bhabie only turned 17-years-old this March, but she appears to be dating 20-year-old Yung Bans, who will turn 21 in two weeks. That’s nearly a 4 year difference, which is huge when you’re still a minor. Her audience peeped Yung Bans in her bed in an Instagram video, which left some wondering if their relationship was even legal.
One of the top comments on the Instagram slideshow Bhad Bhabie post showing off her blonde hair wasn’t about the hair color at all: it was about Yung Bans chilling in the young girl’s bed. “Ban knows that’s a charge, right?” they said, hinting that he could be criminally charged with statutory r@pe for dating a minor. This speculation really upset Bhad Bhabie, so she did a little Google research to defend dating a man in his twenties.
Bhad Bhabie posted a screen shot of her Google results for “in the state of georgia can a 17 year . . . ” The search box cuts off, you can deduce that she probably finished with something like “old date a 20 year old.” The top snippet that came up was from Justia.com. It’s from a 2010 post that was answered by attorney Natalie Ann Green: “Yes but the parents of the 17 year old have control and responsibility for the child until they reach 18, are married, or are otherwise emancipated.”
“Now suck my d**k hating a** hoes,” Bhad Bhabie captioned the now-deleted post.
In Georgia, the age of consent is 16-years-old, which is younger than many U.S. states, where the age of consent is 18-years-old. Of course, despite all these, people under the age of 18 are still considered a child in the eyes of the law, so it’s understandable why some were questioning the legality of Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans being together.
This is more than a casual thing for Bhad Bhabie. She actually got his real first name “Vas” tattooed on the back of her left leg. She proudly showed off her new ink just a few days ago.
This is actually the second time the teenager gotten a tattoo of a boyfriend’s name. Last year, when she was only 16-years-old, Bhad Bhabie got NBA YoungBoy’s real name Kentrell on her hand. After that relationship went south, she got the tat covered up with a black butterfly.
