𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 “𝐀𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝” 𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭

New allegations involving former Amanda Conner and Ryan Edwards surfaced this week after Amanda’s sister publicly claimed Ryan had previously strangled Amanda during a violent altercation.

Amanda’s sister Ashley shared a series of videos in the past few days discussing the couple’s relationship following Amanda’s recent DUI and child abuse arrest.

Ashley emphasized in her videos that the public “doesn’t have the whole story” regarding the couple’s ongoing issues. She also said she was not defending Amanda’s alleged behavior connected to the arrest.

Ashley claimed the pair had been “getting into it a lot lately,” alleging Ryan had become physically violent toward Amanda in the past. In one of the videos, Ashley stated Ryan allegedly “about killed her” during an incident several months ago.

“She lost consciousness multiple times,” Ashley alleged, claiming Amanda was repeatedly “choked and strangled” during the altercation. Ashley also said Amanda never reported the alleged incident to police.

The allegations surfaced just one day after Amanda reportedly contacted police asking for assistance retrieving belongings from the home she shares with Ryan. In the dispatch notes Amanda alleged that Ryan “has a history of physical abuse towards [her].”

The situation follows Amanda’s arrest over the weekend in Tennessee after Ryan allegedly called 911 claiming Amanda had left with their daughter while under the influence. Amanda was later charged with DUI, child neglect/abuse and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to multiple reports.

Ryan has previously faced accusations of domestic violence from ex-wife Mackenzie Standifer during their divorce proceedings.

The couple’s daughter Presley is reportedly currently being cared for by Ryan’s parents while Amanda’s case proceeds through court.

Amanda also published a TIkTok video admitting that she has relapsed and offering her followers and supporters an apology. “I’m just gonna have to say it, own up to it, and just post it,” Amanda said in the video. “I relapsed. I f***ed up and I relapsed. After three years of me busting my ass and getting my life together, I relapsed.”

“I owe my supporters a big apology,” she says. “I know y’all believed in me and y’all ride hard for me and I really appreciate that. I love y’all for that.”