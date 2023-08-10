TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver is pregnant with her 2nd child

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver surprised her social media followers earlier today when she made the announcement that she is currently pregnant with her second child! Like, far along pregnant!
“I’ve been keeping this a secret for quite some while now…” the 21-year-old reality star captioned a maternity photo Instagram gallery. “I’m very happy/nervous to finally announce that I’m having another baby!!!”
Rachel didn’t reveal who the father is, but she did reveal how he feels about the pregnancy. “These past few months have been full of some of the most life changing moments in my entire life but I wouldn’t change a thing for the world,” Rachel wrote. “Your daddy & I can’t wait to meet you!🥰”
Rachel concluded by attempting to head off any potential negativity. “Please be kind in the comments, it took a lot for me to post this. If you have something negative to say just keep it to yourself.”
Here’s the full gallery posted by Rachel:
Rachel’s Young and Pregnant co-star Kayla Sessler offered up her congratulations in the comments. “Congrats! ❤️ having two kids is the best 🥰🥰 built in best friends,” she wrote.
“Thank you!! ❤️,” Rachel responded. “And I bet so, I know Hazelee can’t wait 🥺.”
Rachel’s daughter, and big sister to be, Hazelee turned four years old in February.
Congratulations to Rachel! We will certainly be keeping up with her pregnancy and will be sure to share any major updates!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com